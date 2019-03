TODAY BASEBALL >> College: Oregon at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium. >> PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo (DH), 3 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium. >> ILH: Damien at Mid-Pacific; Hanalani vs. Saint Read More

TODAY

BASEBALL

>> College: Oregon at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

>> PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo (DH), 3 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

>> ILH: Damien at Mid-Pacific; Hanalani vs. Saint Louis at CORP 2; Maryknoll vs. Kamehameha at CORP 1; Pac-Five at ‘Iolani. Games start at 3 p.m.

>> OIA East: Castle vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate; Kailua vs.

Farrington at Lanakila District Park; Kalani at Kaiser. Games start at 3 p.m.

>> OIA West: Aiea at Leilehua; Campbell at Kapolei; Mililani at Waianae. Games start at 3 p.m.

>> OIA Division II: Radford at Kahuku, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

>> College: Outrigger Resorts Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament—St. Bonaventure vs. Utah, 10 a.m.; Utah vs. Niagara, noon; Southern Illinois-Edwardsville vs. California, 2 p.m.; Niagara vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m.; Southern Illinois-Edwardsville vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

>> PacWest: Holy Names at Hawaii Hilo (DH), noon.

>> ILH: Sacred Hearts at Punahou, 11 a.m.; Damien vs. Maryknoll, 3 p.m. at Sand Island Field; St. Francis at Mid-Pacific, 3 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 3 p.m.

>> OIA East: Kailua at Kalani; Moanalua at Kaimuki. Games start at 3 p.m.

>> OIA West: Leilehua at Aiea; Campbell at Waianae. Games start at 3 p.m.

>> OIA Division II: Farrington at Nanakuli; Radford at Kahuku; Anuenue at Waialua. Games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

>> ILH girls: Le Jardin at Kamehameha; Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani. Matches start at 3:30 p.m.

>> OIA: Aiea at Pearl City; Farrington at Castle; Kailua at Kahuku; Kalaheo at Kaiser; Kalani at Roosevelt; Kapolei at Waipahu; Leilehua at Radford; Mililani at Waianae; Waialua at Campbell. Matches start at 2 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

>> ILH: 2:30 p.m. at Kamehameha.

>> High school: Castle Invitational at Castle, 2 p.m. Teams: Castle, Kailua, Kaimuki, Kalani, McKinley, Moanalua, Roosevelt.

>> High school: Smithe Invitational at Leilehua, 2 p.m. Teams: Kalaheo, Kahuku, Leilehua, Pearl City, Waialua. High school: Yamamoto Invitational at Mililani, 2 p.m. Teams: Anuenue, Campbell, Kaiser, Kapolei, Mililani.

VOLLEYBALL

>> College men: Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Invitational–King vs. Ball State, 4 p.m.; Pepperdine at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> ILH varsity I boys: Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 4:30 p.m.

>> ILH varsity II boys: Hanalani vs. University, 10:30 a.m. at Klum Gym;

Le Jardin at Saint Louis, 1 p.m.; Punahou at St. Francis, 3:15 p.m.

WATER POLO

>> OIA: At CORP: Roosevelt vs. Moanalua, 2 p.m.; Waialua vs. Pearl City, 3:05 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Kapolei, 4:10 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Waialua, 5:15 p.m. At Kaimuki: Kahuku vs. Farrington, 2 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Kalani, 3:05 p.m.; Kailua vs. Farrington, 4:10 p.m. At Kaiser: McKinley vs. Kaiser, 2 p.m.; Campbell vs. Mililani, 3:05 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

>> College: Oregon at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

SOFTBALL

>> College: Outrigger Resorts Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament—Niagara vs. Utah, noon; Utah vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, 2 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

CORRECTION

University beat Le Jardin 25-10, 25-19 in an ILH Division II boys volleyball match Tuesday. The incorrect winning team was listed in Wednesday’s editions.

BASEBALL: PACWEST

At Francis Wong Stadium

Thursday

Hawaii Hilo 3, Fresno Pacific 1

W—Kyle Alcorn. L—E. Lizaola. S—John Kea.

Leading hitters—Hilo: Kyle Yamada 2-3, 2 runs; Dylan Sugimoto 2-4. FP: Michael Warkentin 3-3; Christian Collins 2b; Dylan Lewis 2b.