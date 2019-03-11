 Beyonce, Jay-Z to be honored at GLAAD Media Awards
  • Monday, March 11, 2019
Beyonce, Jay-Z to be honored at GLAAD Media Awards

Associated Press
March 11, 2019
Updated March 11, 2019 8:55am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Beyonce and Jay-Z perform during a Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton campaign rally in Cleveland in 2016. The power couple will be honored for accelerating LGBTQ acceptance at the GLAAD Media Awards on March 28.

NEW YORK >> Beyonce and Jay-Z are getting recognized for achievements outside of music The power couple will be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards for accelerating LGBTQ acceptance.

GLAAD announced today that the Carters will receive its Vanguard Award at its 30th annual awards on March 28 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The award, previously given to Cher, Janet Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Antonio Banderas, honors “allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people,” GLAAD said.

GLAAD said Beyonce, who has a large gay fanbase, is being recognized for speaking out about marriage equality nationwide; for including members of the LBGTQ community in her music videos; and for dedicating one of her performances to the victims and survivors of the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting.

Jay-Z received the GLAAD Special Recognition Award last year for his song and video for “Smile,” which featured his mother Gloria Carter, who is a lesbian. GLAAD said the rap icon is being honored because of his inclusion of LGBTQ artists in his work, from Janet Mock to James Baldwin, and for his support of marriage equality.

