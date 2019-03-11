University of Hawaii’s Jack Purchase named Big West 2nd team

Jack Purchase, who became the most prolific 3-point shooter in University of Hawaii mens basketball history, was named to the All-Big West second team today.

Guard Drew Buggs, who leads the league with 5.4 assists per game, received honorable mention.

Purchase, who was born and reared in Australia, tops the Rainbow Warriors in scoring (11.4 points) and rebounds (6.0). This season, he set the UH record for most 3-pointers made and attempted.

The ’Bows will play Long Beach State in Thursday’s opening round of the Big West Tournament in Anaheim, Calif. The tournament winner earns league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.