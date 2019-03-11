 University of Hawaii’s Jack Purchase named Big West 2nd team
  • Monday, March 11, 2019
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
March 11, 2019
March 11, 2019

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018

    Hawaii’s Jack Purchase (12) shoots a three pointer during the second half of a Diamond Head Classic men’s college basketball game against Colorado in 2018 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2016

    University of Hawaii forward Jack Purchase (12) makes a basket off a technical foul against the Brigham Young University of Hawaii Seasiders in 2016.

Jack Purchase, who became the most prolific 3-point shooter in University of Hawaii men’s basketball history, was named to the All-Big West second team today.

Guard Drew Buggs, who leads the league with 5.4 assists per game, received honorable mention.

Purchase, who was born and reared in Australia, tops the Rainbow Warriors in scoring (11.4 points) and rebounds (6.0). This season, he set the UH record for most 3-pointers made and attempted.

The ’Bows will play Long Beach State in Thursday’s opening round of the Big West Tournament in Anaheim, Calif. The tournament winner earns league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

