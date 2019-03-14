Hawaii’s 6-run eighth inning stuns CSU Bakersfield to open series.

Daylen Calicdan hit the go-ahead two-run single in a six-run eighth inning and Hawaii battled back to stun CSU Bakersfield 7-4 in the opener of a four-game series tonight at Les Murakami Stadium.

Seven days after his go-ahead three-run double in the eighth inning beat Oregon, Calicdan ended UH’s three-game losing streak and gave Hawaii (9-8) its fifth win of the season when trailing after seven innings.

Cade Smith (1-0), who inherited runners on first and third and gave up an RBI single up the middle before striking out the side in the eighth, earned the win.

Dylan Thomas, who tied UH’s single-season saves record a year ago but started in his previous two appearances, worked a perfect ninth to earn his first save.

Hawaii has outscored opponents 26-11 in the eighth inning this season.

The series continues Friday at 6:35 p.m.