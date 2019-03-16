 Hawaii beach volleyball team knocks off No. 11 Cal
Hawaii beach volleyball team knocks off No. 11 Cal

By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
March 16, 2019
Updated March 16, 2019 2:19pm
The Hawaii beach volleyball team, No. 6, rallied for wins in the last two flights to pull out a 3-2 victory over No. 11 Cal in the Heineken Hawaii Invitational beach volleyball tournament today at Queen’s Beach.

The SandBows (5-4) trailed the Golden Bears (7-2) 2-1 before the new pairing of Julia Scoles and Hi‘ilawe Huddleton defeated Grace Campbell-Madi Micheletti, 14-21, 21-11, 18-16 at Flight 3 to tie it at 2-2.

The clinching point came at Flight 4 when Kylin Loker-Pani Napoleon outlasted Alexia Inman-Madison Dueck, 21-18, 17-21, 18-16.

Hawaii will continue to play today with matches against Boise State at 1:30 p.m. and Nebraska at 4:30 p.m. In today’s first match, Boise State defeated Nebraska 3-2.

The tournament runs through Sunday. The play begins at 9 a.m. with the championship set for 1:30 p.m.

