 Neil deGrasse Tyson returning to TV after sex misconduct probe
  • Sunday, March 17, 2019
Associated Press
March 17, 2019
    Neil deGrasse Tyson attends a fan event celebrating the release Kelly Clarkson's album "Meaning of Life" at YouTube Space New York in New York in 2017. Tyson will return to the air on two TV shows that had been put on hold for a sexual misconduct investigation. The National Geographic Channel said in a statement Friday that Tyson's "StarTalk" will return to the air in April with the 13 episodes that remain in the season.

LOS ANGELES >> Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will return to the air on two TV shows that had been put on hold for a sexual misconduct investigation.

The National Geographic Channel said in a statement Friday that Tyson’s “StarTalk” will return to the air in April with the 13 episodes that remain in the season.

The statement says Tyson’s other show, “Cosmos,” will return on National Geographic TV and Fox at a date to be determined.

Late last November, National Geographic Networks and Fox said they would examine reports that Tyson behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner toward two women. Friday’s statement did not address the complaints or investigation.

A message with a representative seeking from Tyson wasn’t immediately returned.

Tyson said in December that he denied the allegations and welcomed the investigation.

