Zion Williamson sets doubts aside as Duke gets ready for NCAA’s biggest party

The clock is ticking. The rest of college basketball has three weeks to figure out how to stop Dukes freshman force of nature, Zion Williamson.

Williamson and the Blue Devils got the overall top seed in the tournament, while Gonzaga and two more Atlantic Coast Conference teams — North Carolina and Virginia — also received No. 1 seeds. Three teams in one conference on the top line matches a record, and offers the selection committee’s guess as to who has the best chance to slow down Duke.

The Blue Devils opened as a 9-4 favorite to win it all.

Williamson, the 6-foot-7 man-child averaging 22 points and nine rebounds and a near-certain top pick in the upcoming NBA draft, is putting his future on the line — along with hundreds of millions in potential earnings — all in hopes of adding his own chapter to the history of America’s most dream-indulged hoops extravaganza. He’s doing it only four weeks after wrenching his knee when his Nike sneaker blew out and sent him crashing to the floor. He missed five games. He wouldn’t dare miss this.

“Everybody has their right to their own opinion, but I knew I was coming back the whole time,” Williamson said in his return last week, when he led Duke to its 21st ACC tournament title.

Speaking of shoes … the companies that make them are intrinsically, financially and, yes, toxically intertwined with the players who fill out Division I rosters. The tournament will once again be played against the backdrop of a long list of problems — most of them related to money — that plague the NCAA and college hoops.

LSU is the latest to have its name dragged through the mud, yet neither the NCAA nor the school appeared to think twice about placing the Tigers in a starring role the drama, which begins Tuesday with a pair of play-in games, then gets going in full force on Thursday.

The Tigers were given the No. 3 seed in the East, a mere two weeks after details emerged about their coach, on a wiretap , talking to a recruiting middleman about a “strong ass offer” he made to a high schooler. If true, coach Will Wade clearly violated NCAA rules — in fact, The NCAA Rule: Thou Shalt Not Pay Players.

But while Wade has been banished to the sideline for the time being, the Tigers will be at the party.

“That’s an institutional decision,” Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir, the chair of the selection committee, said last week.

(Muir has other issues: Stanford’s sailing coach was among those charged last week in the giant pay-for-admissions scandal involving small sports at a handful of universities.)

And yet, despite the sordid headlines and the requisite amount of pre-tournament nose-holding, the next three weeks are certain to inspire and amaze us.

Will this year’s magic come from 14th-seeded Old Dominion, whose coach, Jeff Jones, buried his face in a towel as the Monarchs were wrapping up their title in the Conference USA tournament Saturday, then revealed he’s battling prostate cancer?

Or from the UC Irvine Anteaters, the 13th seed in the South who are as good as any team in California this season and have as much pedigree: guard Max Hazzard is UCLA legend Walt Hazzard’s grandson, and guard Spencer Rivers is coach Doc Rivers’ son?

Or maybe even from Gonzaga, whose very smallness — enrollment 5,200 — seems to, in some corners, eternally mask the reality that this is a big-time program with one potential lottery pick on the roster (Rui Hachimura), another in the NBA (Zach Collins), a 21-year string of trips to the tournament and, now, its third No. 1 seeding in seven years?

The confetti will fall the evening of Monday, April 8 inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Then, on April 9, the focus shifts from courtside back to the courtroom, the negotiating table and, in some cases, the jail cell.

More investigations, the likes of which exposed LSU’s troubles, along with more corruption trials involving more assistant coaches and other players in the college recruiting game, will come later this spring.

The NBA and its union will try to inch closer to ending the one and done rule (A player must be at least 19 and a year removed from college before entering the NBA) that receives more than its (fair?) share of blame for the NCAA’s troubles.

Less promising are hopes for real reform out of the NCAA’s recently suggested package of fixes, or from the aftermath of a ruling in U.S. District Court that essentially told the association to continue with business as usual when it came to compensating players with pennies compared to the billions they bring in.

But forget all that for now.

One and done is what gave us Zion and his freshman teammates, RJ Barrett and Cameron Reddish, for a single, precious season at Duke.

It gave us Kentucky, a 2 seed in the Midwest, and its freshman-enabling coach, John Calipari.

It also gave us the dozens of programs that don’t, or can’t, consistently attract that kind of talent. Those teams are, in many cases, cheered as underdogs for that very reason.

Their goal this March appears straightforward, though anything but simple: Assuming his shoes hold up, someone’s got to stop Williamson before he exits stage right, never to look back, on his way to the NBA.

All Times EDT

FIRST FOUR

At UD Arena

Dayton, Ohio

Tuesday, March 19

Fairleigh Dickinson (20-13) vs. Prairie View A&M (22-12), 6:40 p.m.

Belmont (26-5) vs. Temple (23-9)

Wednesday, March 20

N.C. Central (18-15) vs. North Dakota State (18-15), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona State (22-10) vs. St. John’s (21-12)

EAST REGIONAL

First Round

Thursday, March 21

At Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville, Fla.

LSU (26-6) vs. Yale (22-7), 12:40 p.m.

Maryland (22-10) vs. Belmont-Temple winner

At Wells Fargo Arena

Des Moines, Iowa

Louisville (20-13) vs. Minnesota (21-13), 12:15 p.m.

Michigan State (28-6) vs. Bradley (20-14)

Friday, March 22

At Colonial Life Arena

Columbia, S.C.

Duke (29-5) vs. N.C. Central-North Dakota State winner, 7:10 p.m.

VCU (25-7) vs. UCF (23-8)

At SAP Center

San Jose, Calif.

Mississippi State (23-10) vs. Liberty (28-6), 7:27 p.m.

Virginia Tech (24-8) vs. Saint Louis (23-12)

Second Round

Saturday, March 23

At Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville, Fla.

LSU-Yale winner vs. Maryland—Belmont-Temple winner

At Wells Fargo Arena

Des Moines, Iowa

Michigan State-Bradley winner vs. Louisville-Minnesota winner

Sunday, March 24

At Colonial Life Arena

Columbia, S.C.

Duke-N.C. Central-North Dakota State winner vs. VCU-UCF winner

At SAP Center

San Jose, Calif.

Virginia Tech-Saint Louis winner vs. Mississippi State-Liberty winner

At Capital One Arena

Washington

Regional Semifinals

Friday, March 29

Duke-N.C. Central-North Dakota State—VCU-UCF winner vs. Virginia Tech-Saint Louis—Mississippi State-Liberty winner

Michigan State-Bradley—Louisville-Minnesota winner vs. LSU-Yale—Maryland-Belmont-Temple winner

Regional Championship

Sunday, March 31

Semifinal winners

SOUTH REGIONAL

First Round

Thursday, March 21

At The XL Center

Hartford, Conn.

Villanova (25-9) vs. Saint Mary’s (22-11), 7:20 p.m.

Purdue (23-9) vs. Old Dominion (26-8)

Friday, March 22

At Colonial Life Arena

Columbia, S.C.

Mississippi (20-12) vs. Oklahoma (19-13), 12:40 p.m.

Virginia (29-3) vs. Gardner-Webb (23-11)

At Nationwide Arena

Columbus, Ohio

Cincinnati (28-6) vs. Iowa (22-11), 12:15 p.m.

Tennessee (29-5) vs. Colgate (24-10)

At SAP Center

San Jose, Calif.

Kansas State (25-8) vs. UC Irvine (30-5), 2 p.m.

Wisconsin (23-10) vs. Oregon (23-12)

Second Round

Saturday, March 23

At The XL Center

Hartford, Conn.

Purdue-Old Dominion winner vs. Villanova-Saint Mary’s winner

Sunday, March 24

At Colonial Life Arena

Columbia, S.C.

Virginia-Gardner-Webb winner vs. Mississippi-Oklahoma winner

At Nationwide Arena

Columbus, Ohio

Tennessee-Colgate winner vs. Cincinnati-Iowa winner

At SAP Center

San Jose, Calif.

Kansas State-UC Irvine winner vs. Wisconsin-Oregon winner

At KFC Yum! Center

Louisville, Ky.

Regional Semifinals

Thursday, March 28

Virginia-Gardner-Webb—Mississippi-Oklahoma winner vs. Kansas State-UC Irvine—Wisconsin-Oregon winner

Tennessee-Colgate—Cincinnati-Iowa winner vs. Purdue-Old Dominion—Villanova-Saint Mary’s winner

Regional Championship

Saturday, March 30

Semifinal winners

MIDWEST REGIONAL

First Round

Thursday, March 21

At Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville, Fla.

Kentucky (27-6) vs. Abilene Christian (27-6), 7:10 p.m.

Wofford (29-4) vs. Seton Hall (20-13)

At Vivint Smart Home Arena

Salt Lake City

Auburn (26-9) vs. New Mexico State (30-4), 1:30 p.m.

Kansas (25-9) vs. Northeastern (23-10)

Friday, March 22

At Nationwide Arena

Columbus, Ohio

Utah State (28-6) vs. Washington (26-8), 6:50 p.m.

North Carolina (27-6) vs. Iona (17-15)

At BOK Center

Tulsa, Okla.

Houston (31-3) vs. Georgia State (24-9), 7:20 p.m.

Iowa State (23-11) vs. Ohio State (19-14)

Second Round

Saturday, March 23

At Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville, Fla.

Kentucky-Abilene Christian winner vs. Wofford-Seton Hall winner

At Vivint Smart Home Arena

Salt Lake City

Kansas-Northeastern winner vs. Auburn-New Mexico State winner

Sunday, March 24

At Nationwide Arena

Columbus, Ohio

North Carolina-Iona winner vs. Utah State-Washington winner

At BOK Center

Tulsa, Okla.

Houston-Georgia State winner vs. Iowa State-Ohio State winner

At The Sprint Center

Kansas City, Mo.

Regional Semifinals

Friday, March 29

North Carolina-Iona—Utah State-Washington winner vs. Kansas-Northeastern—Auburn-New Mexico State winner

Kentucky-Abilene Christian winner—Wofford-Seton Hall winner vs. Houston-Georgia State—Iowa State-Ohio State winner

Regional Championship

Sunday, March 31

Semifinal winners

WEST REGIONAL

First Round

Thursday, March 21

At The XL Center

Hartford, Conn.

Florida State (27-7) vs. Vermont (27-6), 2 p.m.

Marquette (24-9) vs. Murray State (27-4)

At Wells Fargo Arena

Des Moines, Iowa

Nevada (29-4) vs. Florida (19-15), 6:50 p.m.

Michigan (28-6) vs. Montana (26-8)

At Vivint Smart Home Arena

Salt Lake City

Gonzaga (30-3) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson-Prairie View A&M winner, 7:27 p.m.

Syracuse (20-13) vs. Baylor (19-13)

Friday, March 22

At BOK Center

Tulsa, Okla.

Texas Tech (26-6) vs. Northern Kentucky (26-8), 1:30 p.m.

Buffalo (31-3) vs. Arizona State-St. John’s winner

Second Round

Saturday, March 23

At The XL Center

Hartford, Conn.

Florida State-Vermont winner vs. Marquette-Murray State winner

At Wells Fargo Arena

Des Moines, Iowa

Michigan-Montana winner vs. Nevada-Florida winner

At Vivint Smart Home Arena

Salt Lake City

Gonzaga—Fairleigh Dickinson-Prairie View A&M winner vs. Syracuse-Baylor winner

Sunday, March 24

At BOK Center

Tulsa, Okla.

Texas Tech-Northern Kentucky winner vs. Buffalo—Arizona State-St. John’s winner

At Honda Center

Anaheim, Calif.

Regional Semifinals

Thursday, March 28

Gonzaga-Fairleigh Dickinson-Prairie View A&M—Syracuse-Baylor winner vs. Florida State-Vermont—Marquette-Murray State winner

Michigan-Montana—Nevada-Florida winner vs. Texas Tech-Northern Kentucky—Buffalo-Arizona State-St. John’s winner

Regional Championship

Saturday, March 30

Semifinal winners

FINAL FOUR

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Minneapolis

National Semifinals

Saturday, April 6

East champion vs. West champion

South champion vs. Midwest champion

National Championship

Monday, April 8

Semifinal winners