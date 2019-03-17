What children can learn through travel

As you and your children begin to navigate the planet together, sharing your knowledge, while teaching them to make their own way, will create confident and compassionate travelers for the future.
DREAMSTIME / TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE
Encourage children to turn off electronic devices and focus on the experience. Help them understand that having a curious mind can widen their world view.
Here are a five examples of what travel can teach the next generation:
