Today

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Nebraska vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m., at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

GOLF

ILH Varsity I: 8 a.m., at Mid-Pacific Country Club.

OIA: 9 a.m., at Ted Makalena Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Dominican vs. vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 1 p.m., at Howard A. Okita Field.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Le Jardin at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East boys: Castle at McKinley; Kaiser at Kalani; Kalaheo at Kahuku; Moanalua at Farrington. JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 5:30 p.m.: Anuenue at Roosevelt; Kaimuki at Kailua.

Tuesday

BASEBALL

ILH: Saint Louis vs. Damien at Goeas Field; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific; Hanalani at ‘Iolani; Maryknoll vs. Punahou at Ala Wai Field; Pac-Five vs. St. Francis at CORP 1; games start at 3:30 p.m.

GOLF

ILH Varsity II: 6:52 a.m., at Hawaii Prince Golf Club.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Dominican vs. vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 1 p.m., at Howard A. Okita Field.

ILH: Maryknoll vs. ‘Iolani, 4 p.m, at Ala Wai NP.

OIA East: Kalani at Castle; Kaiser at Roosevelt; Kailua at Moanalua; games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Kapolei at Waianae; Mililani at Campbell; Pearl City at Leilehua; games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Radford at Waipahu; Waialua at Kalaheo; Anuenue at McKinley; Kahuku at Nanakuli; games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Hawaii Baptist at Punahou, 4:30 p.m.

ILH girls: Hawaii Baptist vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m., at Keehi Lagoon courts.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I boys: Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Mid-Pacific, 6:15 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 7 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Damien vs. Saint Louis, 5 p.m. at Punahou; University at St. Francis, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Hawaiian Mission vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m. at St. Francis.

OIA West boys: Aiea at Pearl City; Mililani at Waianae; Nanakuli at Leilehua; Radford at Kapolei; Waialua at Campbell. JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

HHSAA Championships

Spring Season Schedule

May 3-4 – Track and Field at War Memorial Stadium, Maui.

May 1-4 – Division I Softball at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

May 1-4 – Division II Softball at Patsy T. Mink Field, Maui High.

Apr. 29-May 2-4 – Boys Division I Volleyball at regional sites TBD, Moanalua High, Radford High and Blaisdell Center.

May 2-4 – Boys Division II Volleyball at St. Francis School, Kalani High and Blaisdell Center.

Apr. 29-May 2-4 – Girls Water Polo at Kamehameha.

May 4 – Judo at Stan Sheriff Center.

May 7-8 – Girls Golf at Waikoloa Kings Course, Big Island.

May 9-10 – Boys Golf at Waikoloa Kings Course, Big Island.

May 8-11 – Division I Baseball at Iron Maehara Stadium, Maui.

May 9-11 – Division II Baseball at Vidinha Stadium, Kauai.

May 9-11 – Tennis at Mauna Lani Sports and Fitness Club, Big Island.