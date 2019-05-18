TODAY

BASEBALL

>> Big West: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.



GOLF

>> Jennie K. Wilson Invitational, second round, 7 a.m. at Mid-Pacific Country Club.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

>> Big West: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

GOLF

>> Jennie K. Wilson Invitational, final round, Time TBD at Mid-Pacific Country Club.

ATHLETIC AWARDS: KALANI HIGH SCHOOL

Athletes of the Year: Khris Hokama Decker (boys); Cherise Horita (girls)

Scholar-Athletes: Motoki Tsuenoki (boys); Shirley Li (girls)

MVPs

Air Riflery: Brycen Yamaguchi (boys); Kayla Lim-Tam (girls)

Bowling: Cayde Agena-Shirai (boys); Brianne Lee (girls)

Cheerleading: Sierra Uchima-Pyun, LeeAnn Tom

Cross Country: Sean Guillermo (boys); Paige Basilio (girls)

Football: Javan Montiho; Lokahi Kanahele (offense); Sheldon Chu (defense)

Soft Tennis: Ryu Young (boys); Jordyn Tanaka (girls)

Volleyball: Keoni Thiim (boys); Maya Hamaoka (girls)

Basketball: Isaiah Lee/Brandon Chung (boys); Kamalu Kamakawiwo’ole (girls)

Paddling: Mark Mendoza (boys); Jazlyn Furuya (girls)

Soccer: Brison Kim/Marc Cabrera (boys); Shannon Lee (girls)

Swimming: Kaiko Hokama-Decker (boys); Kate Fujii (girls)

Wrestling: Lokahi Kanahele (boys); Patricia Pahinag (girls)

Baseball: Cole Romo

Golf: Curtis Meares (boys); Michelle Kim (girls)

Judo: Khris Hokama-Decker (boys); Phoebe Pineda-Abaya (girls)

Softball: Chevy Ishida

Tennis: Logan Duldulao (boys); Jordyn Tanaka (girls)

Track and Field: Tyler Martinez (boys); Paige Basilio/Rochelle Jokura (girls)

Water Polo: Noriko O’Shea

BULLETIN BOARD: CASTLE HIGH SCHOOL COACHING VACANCIES

>> Girls varsity basketball coach

>> Boys varsity basketball coach

Candidates should have: college degree; knowledge of the technical aspects of basketball; good communication skills, computer literacy, knowledge of DOE/OIA policies; NFHS fundamentals of coaching certification; at least two years of coaching at the high school level or above.

To apply: send resume and cover letter to Castle High School, 25-386 Kaneohe Bay Drive, Kaneohe, HI 96744 (Attention: Laynie Sueyasu, Athletic Director) or email by deadline to laynie_sueyasu@notes.k12.hi.us

Deadline: All documents must be postmarked/emailed by June 7, 2019 to be considered, no drop offs will be considered.

GOLF

Jennie K. Wilson Invitational

At Mid-Pacific Country Club, Friday

Round 1

Championship Flight

1. Ririka Kanehara 73

T2. Himeno Tsutsumi 74

T2. Myah McDonald 74

4. Keila Baladad 76

T5. Anna Murata 77

T5. Heather McGinnis 77

T5. Nicolle Nitta 77

T5. Shayna Lu 77

T5. Yuka Nii 77

A Flight

1. Jeannie Pak 77

T2. Mira Han 78

T2. Mira Jang 78

T2. Pua Daniels 78

T2. Yuko Abergas 78

6. Mia Hew 79

7. Lorna Nishihara 80

B Flight

1. Kyong OMura 81

2. Leah Han 82

3. Vivian Sasaki 83

T4. Kyung Ja Uyeda 84

T4. Sandy Miyamoto 84

6. Shanna Chang 85

7. Caifeng Wu 87

C Flight

1. Tanya Watumull 82

T2. Shizuka Tamagawa 84

T2. Sunny-Sun Kim 84

T4. Jennie Kang 85

T4. Kristina Li 85

6. Maya Shin 86

7. Carol Jung 87

D Flight

1. Lisa Lee 86

2. Son Adachi 89

T3. Connie Bache 92

T3. Maureen Sapienza 92

5. Aurora Ka‘awa 93

E Flight

1. Christina Brown 97

2. Joyce Aton 98

3. Renee Church 99

T4. Barbara Schroeder 100

T4. Bev Spalding 100

T4. Kiiko Renoir 100

7. Kimi Komatsu 102