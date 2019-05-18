TODAY
BASEBALL
>> Big West: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.
GOLF
>> Jennie K. Wilson Invitational, second round, 7 a.m. at Mid-Pacific Country Club.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
>> Big West: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.
GOLF
>> Jennie K. Wilson Invitational, final round, Time TBD at Mid-Pacific Country Club.
ATHLETIC AWARDS: KALANI HIGH SCHOOL
Athletes of the Year: Khris Hokama Decker (boys); Cherise Horita (girls)
Scholar-Athletes: Motoki Tsuenoki (boys); Shirley Li (girls)
MVPs
Air Riflery: Brycen Yamaguchi (boys); Kayla Lim-Tam (girls)
Bowling: Cayde Agena-Shirai (boys); Brianne Lee (girls)
Cheerleading: Sierra Uchima-Pyun, LeeAnn Tom
Cross Country: Sean Guillermo (boys); Paige Basilio (girls)
Football: Javan Montiho; Lokahi Kanahele (offense); Sheldon Chu (defense)
Soft Tennis: Ryu Young (boys); Jordyn Tanaka (girls)
Volleyball: Keoni Thiim (boys); Maya Hamaoka (girls)
Basketball: Isaiah Lee/Brandon Chung (boys); Kamalu Kamakawiwo’ole (girls)
Paddling: Mark Mendoza (boys); Jazlyn Furuya (girls)
Soccer: Brison Kim/Marc Cabrera (boys); Shannon Lee (girls)
Swimming: Kaiko Hokama-Decker (boys); Kate Fujii (girls)
Wrestling: Lokahi Kanahele (boys); Patricia Pahinag (girls)
Baseball: Cole Romo
Golf: Curtis Meares (boys); Michelle Kim (girls)
Judo: Khris Hokama-Decker (boys); Phoebe Pineda-Abaya (girls)
Softball: Chevy Ishida
Tennis: Logan Duldulao (boys); Jordyn Tanaka (girls)
Track and Field: Tyler Martinez (boys); Paige Basilio/Rochelle Jokura (girls)
Water Polo: Noriko O’Shea
BULLETIN BOARD: CASTLE HIGH SCHOOL COACHING VACANCIES
>> Girls varsity basketball coach
>> Boys varsity basketball coach
Candidates should have: college degree; knowledge of the technical aspects of basketball; good communication skills, computer literacy, knowledge of DOE/OIA policies; NFHS fundamentals of coaching certification; at least two years of coaching at the high school level or above.
To apply: send resume and cover letter to Castle High School, 25-386 Kaneohe Bay Drive, Kaneohe, HI 96744 (Attention: Laynie Sueyasu, Athletic Director) or email by deadline to laynie_sueyasu@notes.k12.hi.us
Deadline: All documents must be postmarked/emailed by June 7, 2019 to be considered, no drop offs will be considered.
GOLF
Jennie K. Wilson Invitational
At Mid-Pacific Country Club, Friday
Round 1
Championship Flight
1. Ririka Kanehara 73
T2. Himeno Tsutsumi 74
T2. Myah McDonald 74
4. Keila Baladad 76
T5. Anna Murata 77
T5. Heather McGinnis 77
T5. Nicolle Nitta 77
T5. Shayna Lu 77
T5. Yuka Nii 77
A Flight
1. Jeannie Pak 77
T2. Mira Han 78
T2. Mira Jang 78
T2. Pua Daniels 78
T2. Yuko Abergas 78
6. Mia Hew 79
7. Lorna Nishihara 80
B Flight
1. Kyong OMura 81
2. Leah Han 82
3. Vivian Sasaki 83
T4. Kyung Ja Uyeda 84
T4. Sandy Miyamoto 84
6. Shanna Chang 85
7. Caifeng Wu 87
C Flight
1. Tanya Watumull 82
T2. Shizuka Tamagawa 84
T2. Sunny-Sun Kim 84
T4. Jennie Kang 85
T4. Kristina Li 85
6. Maya Shin 86
7. Carol Jung 87
D Flight
1. Lisa Lee 86
2. Son Adachi 89
T3. Connie Bache 92
T3. Maureen Sapienza 92
5. Aurora Ka‘awa 93
E Flight
1. Christina Brown 97
2. Joyce Aton 98
3. Renee Church 99
T4. Barbara Schroeder 100
T4. Bev Spalding 100
T4. Kiiko Renoir 100
7. Kimi Komatsu 102
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.