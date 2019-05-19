TODAY
BASEBALL
>> Big West: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.
GOLF
>> Jennie K. Wilson Invitational, final round, Time TBD at Mid-Pacific Country Club.
RUNNING
>> Honolulu Ekiden Marathon: 5 a.m., Starts and ends at Kapiolani Park
MONDAY
No major sporting events scheduled
