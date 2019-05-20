Firefighters contain Mililani wildland fire

Firefighters contained a wildland fire that singed 5 1/2 acres in Mililani.

The blaze was located in a gulch east of Noholoa Neighborhood Park. No structures were threatened.

Honolulu Fire Department responded to the 4:56 p.m. report, and the first unit got on scene at 5:04 p.m.

They made an aggressive attack, preventing further spread of the fire.

It was contained by 6:30 p.m.