Firefighters contain Mililani wildland fire

Firefighters contained a wildland fire that singed 5 1/2 acres in Mililani.
The blaze was located in a gulch east of Noholoa Neighborhood Park. No structures were threatened.
Honolulu Fire Department responded to the 4:56 p.m. report, and the first unit got on scene at 5:04 p.m.
They made an aggressive attack, preventing further spread of the fire.
It was contained by 6:30 p.m.
