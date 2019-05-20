2019 Rainbow Wahine volleyball schedule released

Three home tournaments and a rare road nonconference tournament highlight the 2019 Hawaii women’s volleyball schedule released today.

Among the teams the Rainbow Wahine will host during the first three weeks of the season are UCLA, Washington and San Diego. Hawaii also will travel to the Sept. 21-21 Baylor Tournament and will face Missouri and the host Bears, the latter which ended Hawaii’s season in the first round of the 2018 NCAA tournament.

The Wahine begin the year with the Hawaiian Airlines Classic, Aug. 30-Sept. 1. The opening-night schedule has Washington playing St. John’s at 4:45 p.m. followed by the Hawaii-San Diego match.

The Sept. 5-8 Wahine Invitational field includes Sacramento State, Denver and Army. Competing in the Sept. 12-14 Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Invitational are UCLA, West Virginia and Utah Valley.

The Wahine open Big West play on the road at Long Beach State Sept. 27 and conclude the conference season with the Sharks (formerly known as the 49ers) on Nov. 22.

The schedule was released in conjunction with season tickets going on sale today.