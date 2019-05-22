2 northbound lanes of H-2 freeway near Pineapple Road overpass temporarily closed

Honolulu police this afternoon have temporarily closed the two northbound lanes of H-2 freeway by the Pineapple Road overpass in Mililani.
Police closed lanes No. 1 and 2 following a motor vehicle collision around 2:38 p.m. today.
Motorists are advised to expect delays.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.