Bulletin Board
Golf
Lahainaluna Class Challenge
Tournament. July 12 at Hawaii Prince Golf Club. Team shamble format.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. shotgun start. Cost: $700 (four-
person team), $175 (individual). Info and links to entry form:
www.lahainalunahighschoolfoundation.org. Send completed forms and payment to: LHSF–Class Challenge, PO Box 11617, Lahaina, HI 96761.
Spartan Race Training
Spartan Strong Workout Tour. Warriors of all levels invited to get race ready. To help participants learn what it takes to build strength, endurance and mobility for race day. June 1, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 24 Hour Fitness Pearl City. Cost: free. Info and
signup, visit https://www.24hourfitness.com/partnerships/spartan/.
TENNIS
No. 4 Hawaii Hilo 4,
No. 13 Bluefield State 0
Singles
1. No. 15 Vaclav Slezak, UHH, def. Arthur Figuiere, BSC, 6-3, 6-4.
2. No. 26 Alessandro Giuliato, UHH, def. Frederik Baumadsen, BSC, 6-1, 6-0.
3. No. 47 Martin Soukal, UHH, vs.
Mohamed Belcora, BSC), 2-6, 6-6, UNF.
4. Chun En Wu, UHH, def. Thomas
Schmieta, BSC, 6-2, 7-5.
5. Arturo Dell`Eva, UHH, vs. Giorgi
Datashvili, BSC, 4-6, 6-3, UNF.
6. Luca Checchia, UHH, vs. Luke Busse, BSC, 3-6, 5-4, UNF.
Doubles
1. Slezak/Soukal, UHH, def. Datashvili/Baumadsen, BSC, 6-2.
2. Giuliato/En Wu, UHH, def. Figuiere/Busse, BSC, 6-2.
3. Checchia,/Alan Cincunegui, UHH, vs. Schmieta/Belcora, BSC, 2-3, UNF.
Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (2,4,1).
Athletic Awards
Aiea High School
Most outstanding athlete–Boys:
Carlito “Babu” Capanang. Girls: Trinity
Atuatasi.
Scholar athlete–Boys: Prince Anselmo. Girls: Aiyana Bartolome.
Outstanding Athletes
Fall
Bowling–Boys: Cameron Ray. Girls: Kylee Griep.
Cheerleading–Competitive: Sadie
Fagarang. Sideline: Reylyn Agmata
Gascon.
Cross Country–Boys: Konner Jacang. Girls: Maddisen Zellmer.
Football–Fabian Bautista. Noble Ripley (inspirational).
Soft Tennis–Boys: Adam Alamodin. Girls: Kodie Fujioka.
Volleyball–Girls: Trinity Atuatasi.
Winter
Basketball–Boys: Nathaniel Okamoto. Girls: Breanne Fujimoto.
Paddling–Boys: Gabriel Lucas. Girls:
Kyrie Caetano, Zholie Hasegawa-Ilae.
Soccer–Boys: LJ Vongsy. Girls: Nicole Olanda, Brianna Yamada.
Swimming–Boys: Cyrus Padron. Girls: Ana Rivera.
Wrestling–Boys: Weiyi Zheng. Girls:
Brianna Funakoshi.
Spring
Baseball–Chase Mindoro.
Golf–Cameron Ray.
Judo–Boys: Kenji Carino. Girls: Angel Tengan.
Softball–Trinity Atuatasi, Rachelle
Strom-Okimoto, Kehau Arke, Mikelle
Gonzales, Sydney Boyd.
Tennis–Boys: Michael Lau. Girls: Aiyana Bartolome.
Track–Boys: Austin Mogote. Girls:
Keolani Sayles.
Volleyball–Boys: Jonah Gormely.
