Today

No major local sporting events scheduled.

Thursday

No major local sporting events scheduled.

Bulletin Board

Golf

Lahainaluna Class Challenge

Tournament. July 12 at Hawaii Prince Golf Club. Team shamble format.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. shotgun start. Cost: $700 (four-

person team), $175 (individual). Info and links to entry form:

www.lahainalunahighschoolfoundation.org. Send completed forms and payment to: LHSF–Class Challenge, PO Box 11617, Lahaina, HI 96761.

Spartan Race Training

Spartan Strong Workout Tour. Warriors of all levels invited to get race ready. To help participants learn what it takes to build strength, endurance and mobility for race day. June 1, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 24 Hour Fitness Pearl City. Cost: free. Info and

signup, visit https://www.24hourfitness.com/partnerships/spartan/.

TENNIS

No. 4 Hawaii Hilo 4,

No. 13 Bluefield State 0

Singles

1. No. 15 Vaclav Slezak, UHH, def. Arthur Figuiere, BSC, 6-3, 6-4.

2. No. 26 Alessandro Giuliato, UHH, def. Frederik Baumadsen, BSC, 6-1, 6-0.

3. No. 47 Martin Soukal, UHH, vs.

Mohamed Belcora, BSC), 2-6, 6-6, UNF.

4. Chun En Wu, UHH, def. Thomas

Schmieta, BSC, 6-2, 7-5.

5. Arturo Dell`Eva, UHH, vs. Giorgi

Datashvili, BSC, 4-6, 6-3, UNF.

6. Luca Checchia, UHH, vs. Luke Busse, BSC, 3-6, 5-4, UNF.

Doubles

1. Slezak/Soukal, UHH, def. Datashvili/Baumadsen, BSC, 6-2.

2. Giuliato/En Wu, UHH, def. Figuiere/Busse, BSC, 6-2.

3. Checchia,/Alan Cincunegui, UHH, vs. Schmieta/Belcora, BSC, 2-3, UNF.

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (2,4,1).

Athletic Awards

Aiea High School

Most outstanding athlete–Boys:

Carlito “Babu” Capanang. Girls: Trinity

Atuatasi.

Scholar athlete–Boys: Prince Anselmo. Girls: Aiyana Bartolome.

Outstanding Athletes

Fall

Bowling–Boys: Cameron Ray. Girls: Kylee Griep.

Cheerleading–Competitive: Sadie

Fagarang. Sideline: Reylyn Agmata

Gascon.

Cross Country–Boys: Konner Jacang. Girls: Maddisen Zellmer.

Football–Fabian Bautista. Noble Ripley (inspirational).

Soft Tennis–Boys: Adam Alamodin. Girls: Kodie Fujioka.

Volleyball–Girls: Trinity Atuatasi.

Winter

Basketball–Boys: Nathaniel Okamoto. Girls: Breanne Fujimoto.

Paddling–Boys: Gabriel Lucas. Girls:

Kyrie Caetano, Zholie Hasegawa-Ilae.

Soccer–Boys: LJ Vongsy. Girls: Nicole Olanda, Brianna Yamada.

Swimming–Boys: Cyrus Padron. Girls: Ana Rivera.

Wrestling–Boys: Weiyi Zheng. Girls:

Brianna Funakoshi.

Spring

Baseball–Chase Mindoro.

Golf–Cameron Ray.

Judo–Boys: Kenji Carino. Girls: Angel Tengan.

Softball–Trinity Atuatasi, Rachelle

Strom-Okimoto, Kehau Arke, Mikelle

Gonzales, Sydney Boyd.

Tennis–Boys: Michael Lau. Girls: Aiyana Bartolome.

Track–Boys: Austin Mogote. Girls:

Keolani Sayles.

Volleyball–Boys: Jonah Gormely.