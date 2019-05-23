Long Beach State’s Adam Seminaris shuts out University of Hawaii baseball

Adam Seminaris pitched a five-hitter to lead Long Beach State to a 3-0 victory over Hawaii today at Blair Field in Long Beach, Calif.
It was the first career shutout for Seminaris, who entered with a 4-16 record in two seasons with the Dirtbags. Seminaris (4-9) struck out seven, walked none and threw strikes on 70 of 94 pitches.
Seminaris retired the first 10 Rainbow Warriors before Daylen Calicdan hit a one-out single to short in the fourth inning. But Calicdan was thrown out on an attempted steal. The ’Bows did not have a baserunner reach second.
The Dirtbags scored their runs on a wild pitch in the first inning, a sacrifice fly in the seventh and a run-scoring double play in the eighth.
Cade Smith and Colin Ashworth combined on a five-hitter for the ’Bows, who suffered their fourth consecutive loss to fall to 20-28 overall and 8-14 in the Big West.
The Dirtbags are 12-41 and 6-16.
