University of Hawaii baseball team loses season finale at Long Beach

Jacob Hughey and Chase Luttrell had three hits apiece to power Long Beach State’s 15-hit attack in a 9-4 baseball victory over Hawaii today at Blair Field in Long Beach, Calif.

It was a frustrating performance for the Rainbow Warriors, who scored all their runs in the first three innings. The ’Bows managed only four of their nine hits in the final six innings against John Sheaks and Zak Baayoun. Baayoun, in a rare relief appearance after 12 starts, did not allow a run in 3 2/3 innings.

Hughey drove in three runs while collecting one of the Dirtbags’ three triples. The Dirtbags took advantage of UH mistakes in scoring five unearned runs.

Logan Pouelsen had a difficult start, lasting 1 1/3 innings while relinquishing five runs, two of them earned.

The ’Bows lost their final six games to close the 2019 season at 20-30 overall and 8-16 in the Big West. The Dirtbags finished 14-41 and 8-16.