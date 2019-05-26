TODAY

PADDLING

>> 44th Annual Maui Jim Molokai Challenge: 32 miles–Kaluakoi Beach, Molokai to Koko Marina Center, Oahu; Females/others start at 9:30 a.m.; Elite males start at 10 a.m.

MONDAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

SWIMMING

Outrigger Canoe Club 1.2-Mile Swim

At Outrigger Canoe Club

Female

15-younger: 1. Synnova Robinson 37:57.4. 2. Gracianne Young 41:27.7.

3. Ameliablu Maii 1:06:16.0.

25-29: 1. Michelle Yoshida 34:43.4. 2. Rachel Gaul 35:50.4. 3. Juliana Brown 37:30.3.

30-34: 1. Jenna Schrader 38:31.1.

35-39: 1. Richelle Cardwell 57:53.4.

40-44: 1. Candes Gentry 37:31.5. 2. Naomi Furusawa-Stratton 42:25.2. 3. Kelly Quin 46:39.3.

45-49: 1. Sandie Easton 30:50.0. 2. Miki David 34:46.1. 3. Teri Dietz 44:27.8.

50-54: 1. Sarah Robinson 40:21.4. 2. Margie Lehman 45:02.5. 3. Silvia

Mayrinck 49:50.7.

55-59: 1. Diane Corn 40:38.5.

60-64: 1. Anne Perry 46:34.0. 2. Sharon Leng 47:13.6. 3. Christine Lawson 1:07:10.1.

65-69: 1. Carol Young 55:53.3.

75-79: 1. Kathleen Quinn 1:10:21.4.

Male

15-younger: 1. Noa Clark 30:06.8. 2. Liloa Stowell 35:59.5. 3. Anthony Saulez 37:56.1.

16-19: 1. Ethan Bosworth 30:18.0.

2. Noah Dane 32:35.8.

25-29: 1. Rory Chapman 30:25.0. 2. Matthew Palmer 1:08:35.8.

35-39: 1. Roger Lin 43:23.5.

45-49: 1. Steven Minaglia 35:03.4. 2. Edward Ulpindo 44:43.0.

50-54: 1. Quinn Riordan 34:46.2. 2. Scott Schroeder 36:03.9.

55-59: 1. John Svenstrup 35:25.4. 2. Raynard Miura 46:07.5. 3. Chris Worrall 48:24.3.

60-64: 1. Stefan Reinke 34:31.1. 2. Steven Hill 43:38.5.

65-69: 1. Ward Saunders 42:03.8. 2. Jeffrey Dodge 44:39.8. 3. John Weikum 49:58.6.

70-74: 1. Bruce Sloan 37:35.6. 2. Uli Klinke 43:02.4.

75-79: 1. Victor Hemmy Jr. 1:02:26.5.

ARCHERY

Aloha State Archery Association

State Lake of the Woods Championship

At Central Oahu Regional Park, Saturday

Barebow/Master Senior/Female: Phyllis Shipman 168.

Barebow/Pee Wee/Female: Mila Mayo 242.

Bowhunter Freestyle/Master Senior: John Rosario 264.

Bowhunter Freestyle/Senior: Myles Morihara 241.

Bowhunter Freestyle/Adult: Aaron Rowe 255.

Freestyle Ltd. Recurve/Young Adult: Matthew Schaefer 203.

Freestyle/Silver Senior: 1. Robin Collado 254. 2. Wayne Kitamura 249.

Freestyle/Silver Senior/Female: Denise Miyashiro 244.

Freestyle/Senior: 1. Jason Fevella 293. 2. Robert Seabury 284. 3. James Mah 275. 4. Jonathan Mah 266. 5. Phillip Quiton 260. 6. Stacey Calistro 253. 7. Lee Gorion 252. 8. Howie Leong 239.

Freestyle/Adult: 1. Jordan Leong 292. 2. Kevin Yasumura 287 (13X). 3. Ryan Kohatsu 287 (10X). 4. Esera Passi 272. 5. Isaiah Kaleikin 254.

Freestyle/Cub/Female: Liko Arreola 295.

Traditional/Senior: 1. Danny Consolacion Jr. 101. 2. Ariel Oasay 61.

Traditional/Adult: 1. Dennis Villanueva 171. 2. Obed Armada 137.

Guest Shooters: 1. James Esteban 233. 2. Jayson Cabalce 230. 3. Tony Tanda 192.