Jonas Brothers strike deal for memoir called ‘Blood’

NEW YORK >> The Jonas Brothers want to share their story.
Musicians Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas have signed a deal with Macmillan to publish their memoir.
The book will delve into the band’s formation, rise to stardom, breakup in 2013 and reconciliation as a music group earlier this year.
In a press release, Joe Jonas says they’re ready to tell the full story of the journey they’ve “had as individuals, as artists, and as a family.”
“Blood” will hit stores Nov. 12.
