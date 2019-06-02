Gun scare triggers stampede at Philadelphia’s Roots Fest; 5 hurt

PHILADELPHIA >> Police say a rumor of a person with a gun triggered a stampede at a Philadelphia music festival that injured five people.
Police say someone in the crowd at the Roots Picnic at the Mann Music Center mentioned a weapon at about 6:30 p.m., and people began fleeing.
Police said four people had minor injuries and a fifth had a broken leg. They were transported to hospitals. The show continued within an hour, but some who fled decided not to return.
Event sponsor LiveNation said a medical issue triggered the stampede. One of the people providing security, Jamaal Smith, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that a brawl involving five to seven people in front of the stage triggered the panic. Police say no weapon was found and no arrests were made.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.