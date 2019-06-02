TODAY
PADDLING
>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association, Clement D. Paiaina Regatta, 8:30 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon.
MONDAY
NA OHANA O NA HUI WAA
Team Standings: 1, Manu O Ke Kai 132; 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 53; 3, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 44; 4, Kaneohe 40; 5, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 38; 6, Waikiki Yacht Club 19; 7, Hale’iwa Outrigger 17; 8, Waikiki Beach Boys 16; 9, I Mua 15; 10, Lokahi 15; 11, Lahui O Ko’olau 14; 12, Kamehameha 14; 13, Kai Poha 13; 14, Pukana O Ke Kai 8; 15, Kalihi Kai 6; 16, Kumulokahi-Elks 4; 17, Kamaha’o Canoe Club 2; 18, Olelo O Ke Ola 1; 19, Windward Kai 0
Specials: 1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 2:27.27 (Brystie Raspotnik, Hailey Mindoro, Cliffton Lopes, Paizley Takayama, ShyShy Silva, Saidee Pena-Maxwell); 2, Hale’iwa Outrigger 2:33.25; 3, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 2:34.98
Mixed Men and Women 60: 1, Manu O Ke Kai 4:36.63 (Jane Thomsen-Hayes, Susan Luehrs, Pitter Scanlan, Michael Knott, Ed Kama, Ron Barron); 2, Waikiki Yacht Club 4:46.99; 3, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:58.45
Women 65: 1, Manu O Ke Kai 5:10.08 (Gloria Butterworth, Jeanne Kelly, Linda Cox, Yolanda Racca, Debi Kelly, Charlyn Sales); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 5:20.32; 3, Kai Poha 5:26.41
Men 65: 1, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:29.70 (Dan Gagich, Shaka Madali, Kamu Magno, Vernon Ramos, John Cardenas, Dickie Chow); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 4:36.14
Women 60: 1, Hale’iwa Outrigger 4:56.85 (Gina LeTourneur, Annie Smith, Jenny Smith, Jennifer Smith, Folly Murdock, Deidre M. Erickson); 2, Waikiki Yacht Club 5:01.59; 3, Manu O Ke Kai 5:15.29
Men 60: 1, Manu O Ke Kai 4:15.85 (Derek Leeloy, Thomas Schlotman, Michael Knott, Ed Kama, Ron Barron, Benny Quitevis); 2, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:25.53; 3, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:32.93
Women 70: 1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 6:07.98 (Georgia Campbell, Randy Pisani, Aunty Kalei Keamo, CJ Ryan, Rosie/Loke Angeles, Bea Anderson)
Men 70: 1, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:34.38 (Vernon Ramos, Shaka Madali, Ka’ai Fernandez, Clayton Kaichi, Keoni Endreson, Dickie Chow); 2, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:02.38
Girls 12: 1, Manu O Ke Kai 2:48.08 (DJ Fuga, Jazzlyn Uhlir-Noa, Maya Maki, Taite Leinau, Liliana Benedict, Zoe Shinall); 2, Kaneohe 2:56.35; 3, Hale’iwa Outrigger 3:03.84
Boys 12: 1, Manu O Ke Kai 2:55.12 (Van Gormley, Tai Driscoll, Nyah cuellar, Alika McCormick, Noah Souza, Lee Berlin); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 2:57.10; 3, Kaneohe 3:06.45
Girls 13: 1, Manu O Ke Kai 2:35.85 (Keegan Williams, Avalon Horne, Hayley Littlejohn, Alohi Garcia, Olivia Souza, Roma Lerner); 2, Kalihi Kai 2:38.23; 3, Kamaha’o Canoe Club 2:42.70
Boys 13: 1, Hale’iwa Outrigger 2:12.46 (Leon Kendrick, Joshua Asano, Ryan Miller, Nalu Lewis, Zander Manoha, Tyler Stephenson); 2, Manu O Ke Kai 2:24.45; 3, Kaneohe 2:31.98
Girls 14: 1, Manu O Ke Kai 2:32.00 (Naia Driscoll, Kirah Evile, Gianna Van Blyenburg, Kalena Kamikawa, Shellcie Glasco, Janae Davis); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 2:40.01; 3, Kaneohe 2:42.36
Boys 14: 1, Manu O Ke Kai 2:15.78 (Liam Campbell, Thomas Schlotman, Kaleb Rallita, Isaiah Castillio, Michael Wilson, Ikaika McCormick); 2, Hale’iwa Outrigger 2:16.70; 3, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 2:18.35
Mixed Boys and Girls 12: 1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 2:31.70 (Bundah Tavita, Alia Smith, Chanstin Uahinui-Vagai, Pua Marks, Dallas Antolin, Faith Ewaliko); 2, Lokahi 2:32.26; 3, Manu O Ke Kai 2:34.83
Mixed Novice B: 1, Kaneohe 2:07.76 (Blayz Bastatas, Dev Dolan, Yari Bonilla, Matthew Sakaria, Carissa Calkins, Nainoa Bayone-Figueroa); 2, Pukana O Ke Kai 2:12.56; 3, Lahui O Ko’olau 2:15.08
Women Novice B: 1, Lokahi 2:23.17 (Amanda Herbert, Hannah Daep, Stef Escalante, Malia Staab, Megan Rohrbacher, Camilla Collings); 2, Kaneohe 2:24.88; 3, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 2:25.18
Men Novice B: 1, Pukana O Ke Kai 4:33.09 (Nick Horio, Lorgan Pau-Tusi, Mike Clary, Jacob Ayala, Scott Ebert, Mike McHugh); 2, I Mua 4:54.03
Girls 15: 1, Manu O Ke Kai 5:08.03 (Kiani Amantiad, Jayda Heard, Riley Kealoha, Gianna Van Blyenburg, Kaitlyn Almarez, Kezia Burgoyne); 2, Kamehameha 5:17.06; 3, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 5:17.32
Boys 15: 1, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:15.19 (Christopher White Jr, Frederick Pang, Cade Tanaka, Tyler Converse, Quentin Frazier, Dorian Golis-Bautista); 2, Manu O Ke Kai 4:41.02; 3, Lahui O Ko’olau 4:46.46
Girls 16: 1, Manu O Ke Kai 4:55.92 (Azlynn Gella, Tiffany Ono, Pomaika’i Kama, Kalei Baptista, Alohi Garcia, Chloe Boncato); 2, Kaneohe 5:09.69; 3, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 5:13.39
Boys 16: 1, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:10.18 (Quentin Frazier, Christopher White Jr, Kalama Meyer, Bryceson Pang, Caleb Ledesma, Tyler Converse); 2, Manu O Ke Kai 4:22.93; 3, Kaneohe 4:26.21
Girls 18: 1, Kamehameha 4:46.09 (Carly Yamada, Arianna Radona, Abblynn Sanchez, Karysa Inafuku, Angela Pacheco, Arabella Dolores); 2, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:54.94; 3, Manu O Ke Kai 4:57.37
Boys 18: 1, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:09.66 (Frederick Pang, Nick Whang, Ama Kikila-Debibar, Behr Domingo, Michael Carvalho, Andrew Dunn); 2, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:15.74; 3, Kaneohe 4:22.92
Mixed Boys and Girls 18: 1, Manu O Ke Kai 4:47.48 (Kiani Watkins-Deckert, Spencer Ogrisseg, Desmond Kamakele, Chloe Boncato, Tiffany Ono, Jonah Deuz); 2, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:50.14; 3, Lahui O Ko’olau 4:51.80
Women 55: 1, Kaneohe 5:11.88 (Carmen Pilien, Joanie Ishiki, Beryl Parrilla, Donna Aquino, Miki Defiesta, Alai Abbey); 2, Waikiki Yacht Club 5:15.78; 3, Manu O Ke Kai 5:15.99
Men 55: 1, Manu O Ke Kai 4:13.31 (Derek Leeloy, Thomas Schlotman, Darryl Ah Mau, Leleo Kinimaka, John Hoogsteden, Benny Quitevis); 2, Waikiki Yacht Club 4:18.35; 3, I Mua 4:20.46
Women 50: 1, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:16.54 (Maile Kaohi-Demello, Leohone Magno, Bernie Moniz, Rosemary Borges, Kanani Okuda, Charmaine Vergara); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 5:19.53; 3, Waikiki Yacht Club 5:22.88
Mixed Men and Women 55: 1, Manu O Ke Kai 4:41.55 (Susie Giambalvo, Judy Deal, Chana L. Dimmitt, Leleo Kinimaka, John Hoogsteden, Darryl Ah Mau); 2, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:43.90; 3, Waikiki Yacht Club 4:49.52
Men 50: 1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 4:15.26 (Darrell Manlapit, Spam Laupola, Glin Nelson, Hiro Ito, Willie Silva, Dan Kaaekuahiwi); 2, Waikiki Beach Boys 4:16.63; 3, I Mua 4:29.19
Women Novice A: 1, I Mua 5:18.68 (Ashley Bame, Patricia Brandes, Ginny Hodges, Wendy Taramasco, Amy Humphries, Sarah Hussey); 2, Kai Poha 5:25.19; 3, Lokahi 5:46.22
Men Novice A: 1, Kai Poha 4:34.17 (Daniel Tanigawa, Randall Shiroma, Liko Katsutani, Aaron Briones, Ryan Kamo, JJ James); 2, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:02.83
Women Freshmen: 1, Manu O Ke Kai 10:08.30 (Miki Whittaker, Sally Alejandro, Carla Vierra, Angelica Gutierrez, Erica Adamczyk, Rebecca Ribe); 2, Lokahi 10:18.18; 3, I Mua 10:25.94
Men Freshmen: 1, Waikiki Beach Boys 8:28.03 (Charles Meyer, Steve Gerwig, Jay Rayetskyy, Joe Giovannini, Peter Mainz, Carl Bayaca); 2, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 8:42.69; 3, Kaneohe 8:43.35
Women Sophomore: 1, Manu O Ke Kai 10:31.83 (Tracy Maddox, Bree Thuston, Charlotte Lagunte, Molly Weppner, Hiilani Randles, Noe Suan); 2, Kamehameha 10:40.59; 3, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 10:52.97
Men Sophomore: 1, Manu O Ke Kai 8:24.62 (Richard Kamikawa, Noah Alfanta-Lii, Charles Bell, Christian Whittaker, George Smith 4th, Sam Fisher 3rd); 2, Waikiki Beach Boys 8:42.69; 3, Lahui O Ko’olau 8:55.87
Women Senior: 1, Manu O Ke Kai 15:08.58 (Angelica Gutierrez, Makana Clarke, Carla Vierra, Michele Sales, Erica Adamczyk, Varina Amantiad); 2, Kamehameha 15:18.79; 3, Hale’iwa Outrigger 15:26.14
Men Senior: 1, Manu O Ke Kai 12:41.63 (Thomas Pule, Tavita Maea, George Smith 4th, Christian Whittaker, Richard Kamikawa, David Fuga); 2, Waikiki Beach Boys 13:14.14; 3, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 15:04.38
Women 40: 1, Manu O Ke Kai 4:58.59 (Michele Sales, Makana Clarke, Eva Silva, Alana Kamikawa, Varina Amantiad, Gordean Kaluahine); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 5:03.75; 3, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:18.85
Men 40: 1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 3:52.27 (Kahele Anderson Jr., Mana Kamakele, Peter Fano, Matt Vossen, Jason Bellefeuille, Kelii Keaweehu); 2, Manu O Ke Kai 3:56.21; 3, Waikiki Beach Boys 4:09.77
Women Open Four: 1, Manu O Ke Kai 5:12.25 (Lili Taliulu, Shantelle Clarke, Kat Wilson, Lisa Odland); 2, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:13.36; 3, Kaneohe 5:16.63
Men Open Four: 1, Manu O Ke Kai 4:15.38 (David Fuga, Thomas Pule, Tavita Maea, Moku Sanborn); 2, Lahui O Ko’olau 4:20.35; 3, Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:23.24
Mixed Men and Women 40: 1, Manu O Ke Kai 4:23.93 (Eva Silva, Daniel Aitchison, Rick Cretsinger, Gordean Kaluahine, Alana Kamikawa, Doug Osborn); 2, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i 4:28.57; 3, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:29.55
Mixed Men and Women: 1, Kaneohe 4:18.13 (Sean Lomont, Keoni Anderson, Nai Kahale, Kiana Kahele, Kaohu Smith, Carli Gardner); 2, Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:20.50; 3, Kai Poha 4:23.98
