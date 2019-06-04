Recipe: Simple sopes make for tasty dinner option

On a trip to Mexico City, I tasted these melt-in-your-mouth sopes. They’re little corn tortillas filled with a spicy black bean spread, roasted chicken, lettuce and cheese. It’s a great dish to serve anytime you’d like a Mexican dish.

Although sopes are usually served as appetizers, I’ve adapted this recipe to make a simple, tasty dinner.

MEXICAN SOPES (LAYERED OPEN TORTILLA SANDWICHES)

By Linda Gassenheimer

3/4-pound roasted or rotisserie chicken breast, skin and bones removed

2 teaspoons canola oil

1/2 cup diced red onion

4 6-inch corn tortillas

1/2 cup canned or jarred black bean dip

1 cup washed, ready-to-eat, shredded lettuce

1/4 cup shredded, reduced-fat Monterey jack cheese

1 cup canned or jarred medium-heat tomato salsa

Cut chicken into slices and set aside.

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add diced onions and saute until they start to shrivel, about 2 minutes. Remove to a bowl and set aside.

Reduce heat to medium and add tortillas. Warm for half a minute.

Turn tortillas over and spread with black bean mixture. Sprinkle each one with sauteed onion, a layer of lettuce, a layer of cheese and a layer of chicken. Remove to dinner plates. Spoon salsa on top or serve on the side. Serves 2.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 547 calories, 13.4 g total fat, 3.2 g saturated fat, 135 mg cholesterol, 51.4 g protein, 52.3 g carbohydrate, 9.8 g fiber, 1,004 mg sodium.