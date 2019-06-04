[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
TODAY
GOLF
Aloha Section PGA: Junior Championship, 7:30 a.m., at Waikoloa Kings’ Course.
Hawaii State Junior Golf Association: IMG Junior World Qualifier, 7:30 a.m., at Waikoloa Kings’ Course.
Wednesday
GOLF
Aloha Section PGA: Junior Championship, 7:30 a.m., at Waikoloa Kings’ Course.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.