University of Hawaii pitcher Dylan Thomas selected in 13th round by Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins today selected University of Hawaii pitcher Dylan Thomas in the 13th round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

The selection comes a year after the Twins picked Thomas in the 38th round. But Thomas turned down that offer to return to UH as a fourth-year junior this past season. This time, Thomas is expected to sign with the Twins.

This past season, Thomas led the Rainbow Warriors with a 2.01 earned-run average, including 1.14 against Big West opponents. In three seasons, Thomas a cumulative 1.96 ERA and 0.95 WHIP. He averaged 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. With 22 walks in 115 innings, his strikeout-to-walk ratio was 5.5-to-1.

Today was the third — and final — day of the draft, with rounds 11 through 40.