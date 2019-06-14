Service line break closes portion of North School Street in Nuuanu

The far-left lane of North School Street between Nuuanu Avenue and McGrew Lane is closed due to a broken service line this afternoon.
BWS said the line was damaged by a contractor working in the area. BWS crews will need to isolate the main and move the contractor out of the way before repairs begin.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes in the area.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.