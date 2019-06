[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Today

No major local sporting events scheduled.

SATURDAY

PADDLING

Hui Waa: Windward Kai Regatta, 8:30 a.m., at Kailua Beach Park.

SWIMMING

Richardson’s Rough Water Swim. At Richardson Ocean Park in Hilo on July 28. Race starts at 8 a.m. Registration forms are available at all county pools and the Hilo recreation office. Fee: $20 until July 15 for ages 10 through kupuna; $40 thereafter. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation aquatics specialist at

808-961-8694.

10U Cal Ripken State

Tournament

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Thursday,

Saints 9, KRU 9’s 0. W—Jayden Oshiro (3 IP, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts).

Leading hitters—Saints: Patrick Murray 2-3, 3b, 2 RBIs; Pakela Wheeler 2-3, 2 runs.

West Kauai 11, Hawaii Kai Blue 0, 5 inn. W—Kainoa Naumu (one-hitter, 6 strikeouts).

Leading hitters—WK: Kailen Henderson 2-4, 2b, 3 runs; Xaidyn Buyat 2-3, 2 runs; Kelson Suga 3-4, 2b, 3 RBIs.

M8KPLAYZ 9, BC Hawaii 4. W—Peyton Lum (4 IP, 0 ER).

Leading hitters—M8K: Zayne Ho’okala 3-4, 2 RBIs; Kemohe Naiwi 2-3, 2b, 2 runs. BCH: Skyden Muromachi 2-3.

Hawaii Kai Gold 5, Manoa All-Stars 1. W—Jaron Lancaster.

Leading hitters—HKG: Caleb Nagatani 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Noah Sham 3-4, 2 2bs, 2 RBIs. MAS: Brennan Kim 2-3, 2b; Ryan Keanu 2-3.

OIA/ILH Schedule

Week 1

Aug. 9

Open

Mililani at Campbell

Waianae at Kapolei

Punahou at Farrington

Division I

Waipahu at Castle

Radford at Aiea

Division II

McKinley at Roosevelt

Pearl City at Kaiser

Pac-Five vs. Kaimuki at Farrington

Kalaheo vs. Kalani at Kailua

Aug. 10

Open

Kamehameha at Kahuku

Division I

Kailua Leilehua

‘Iolani Moanalua

Division II

Nanakuli at Waialua

Week 2

Aug. 15

Open

Campbell at Farrington

Saint Louis at Kapolei

Division I

Damien at Radford

Division II

McKinley at Pearl City

Pac-Five at Kaiser

Aug. 16

Open

Kamehameha vs. Punahou at Aloha Stadium

Kahuku at Mililani

Division I

Waipahu at Leilehua

Moanalua at Kailua

‘Iolani Aiea

Division II

Roosevelt at Waialua

Kalaheo vs. Kaimuki at Farrington

Kalani at Nanakuli

Week 3

Aug. 23

Open

Saint Louis at Campbell

Division I

Moanalua at Leilehua

Radford at Kailua

Waipahu vs. Damien at Farrington

Division II

Kalani at Roosevelt

Kalaheo at Pearl City

Aug. 24

Open

Waianae Kahuku

Mililani at Farrington

Punahou at Kapolei

Division I

Aiea at Castle

Division II

Kaiser vs. McKinley at Roosevelt

Pac-Five at Nanakuli

Week 4

Aug. 31

Open

Campbell at Kahuku

Division II

Kaimuki at Waialua

Week 5

Sept. 6

Open

Farrington at Kapolei

Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha at Aloha

Stadium

Division I

Aiea at Leilehua

Radford at Waipahu

Damien at Castle

‘Iolani at Kailua

Division II

Pearl City at Roosevelt

Sept. 7

Open

Mililani at Waianae

Division II

Nanakuli vs. Kaimuki at Farrington

Kaiser at Kaiser

McKinley vs. Kalaheo at Kailua

Pac-Five at Waialua

Week 6

Sept. 13

Open

Kapolei at Campbell

Division I

Waipahu vs. ‘Iolani at Aloha Stadium

Castle at Radford

Moanalua at Aiea

Damien at Leilehua

Division II

Roosevelt vs. Pac-Five at Aloha Stadium

Kaimuki at Kaiser

Sept. 14

Open

Waianae vs. Punahou at Aloha Stadium

Mililani vs. Kamehameha at Aloha Stadium

Kahuku vs. Saint Louis at Aloha Stadium

Division II

Kalani vs. McKinley at Roosevelt

Kalaheo at Waialua

Pearl City at Nanakuli

Week 7

Sept. 20

Open

Punahou vs. Saint Louis at Aloha Stadium

Kahuku at Kapolei

Division I

‘Iolani vs. Damien at Aloha Stadium

Leilehua at Castle

Kailua at Aiea

Division II

Roosevelt vs. Kaimuki at Farrington

Kalaheo vs. Pac-Five at Kailua

Pearl City vs. Kalani at Kaiser

Sept. 21

Open

Kamehameha at Farrington

Waianae at Campbell

Division I

Moanalua at Waipahu

Division II

Waialua at Kaiser

Nanakuli vs. McKinley at Roosevelt

Week 8

Sept. 27

Open

Waianae at Farrington

Mililani vs. Saint Louis at Aloha Stadium

Kamehameha at Kapolei

Division I

Radford at ‘Iolani

Castle at Moanalua

Aiea at Waipahu

Kailua vs. Damien at Aloha Stadium

Division II

Kaiser at Roosevelt

Kaimuki at Pearl City

McKinley at Waialua

Kalaheo at Nanakuli

Sept. 28

Open

Punahou at Campbell

Division II

Pac-Five vs. Kalani at Kaiser

Week 9

Oct. 4

Open

Kamehameha at Waianae

Saint Louis at Farrington

Division I

Radford at Moanalua

Division II

Kaimuki vs. McKinley at Roosevelt

Kaiser at Nanakuli

Roosevelt vs. Kalaheo at Kailua

Oct. 5

Open

Kahuku vs. Punahou at Aloha Stadium

Kapolei at Mililani

Division I

Castle at Kailua

Leilehua vs. ‘Iolani at Aloha Stadium

Damien at Aiea

Division II

Pearl City vs. Pac-Five at Aloha Stadium

Waialua vs. Kalani at Kaiser

Week 10

Oct. 11

Open

Mililani vs. Punahou at Aloha Stadium

Saint Louis at Waianae

Division I

Moanalua vs. Damien at Aloha Stadium

Leilehua at Radford

‘Iolani at Castle

Division II

Kaimuki vs. Kalani at Kaiser

Kaiser vs. Kalaheo at Kailua

Pac-Five vs. McKinley at Roosevelt

Oct. 12

Open

Farrington at Kahuku

Campbell at Kamehameha

Division I

Kailua at Waipahu

Division II

Waialua at Pearl City

Roosevelt at Nanakuli

Canadian Football League

Thursday

Hamilton 23, Saskatchewan 17

Today

Montreal at Edmonton, 3 p.m.