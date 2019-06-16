Millennials OK with debt for travel

A new survey reveals that some people are so willing to travel even if it may hurt them financially.

The home-sharing platform Vrbo conducted a survey of U.S. travelers with the help of market research firm Ipsos and found that millennials aren’t willing to put off their vacation, even if they can’t afford it.

“Forget what you thought about millennials traveling on a shoestring,” said Karen Fuller, senior director of global market research at Vrbo. “Our results revealed that they are actually the most likely to go into debt for travel, which is consistent with the notion that millennials like to accumulate experiences, not things.”

Comparatively, only 27 percent of Gen Xers and 15 percent of baby boomers were willing to go into debt for travel.

The survey’s findings discovered that 45 percent of millennials will “travel purely for exploration in 2019.”

NYC Tussauds honors Broadway

On the ninth floor of the Madame Tussauds building in New York, they’ve built a little piece of Broadway.

A new permanent exhibit opened June 5 that offers visitors an Instagram-ready chance to put on costumes and sing some of Broadway’s most famous showtunes, and also gives a taste of what’s going on backstage, from controlling fog to switching on spotlights.

While it’s billed as “The Ultimate Broadway Experience,” the truth is it’s more an Andrew Lloyd Webber experience, featuring only props, music and characters from the theater icon’s work.

His shows “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat,” ”Evita,” “Sunset Boulevard” and “Cats” are represented

The self-guided tour is included with the basic $29.95 ticket price.