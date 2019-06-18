 Cement spill closes 2 lanes of H-1 West at Aiea Heights overpass
  • Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Cement spill closes 2 lanes of H-1 West at Aiea Heights overpass

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:33 p.m.

    Freeway Service Patrol vehicles work to clear spilled cement in the westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway after a truck accident in Aiea.

A cement truck spill has resulted in the closure of the two middle lanes on H-1 westbound at the Aiea Heights overpass, according to a traffic news alert at 1:17 p.m.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

