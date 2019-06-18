Cement spill closes 2 lanes of H-1 West at Aiea Heights overpass

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
A cement truck spill has resulted in the closure of the two middle lanes on H-1 westbound at the Aiea Heights overpass, according to a traffic news alert at 1:17 p.m.
Motorists are advised to expect delays.
#hitraffic alert: H1 Westbound at the Aiea Hts Overpass, two middle lanes are closed due to a cement truck spill, expect delays through the area. Check https://t.co/Bd4ILMt4kU for traffic updates.
— Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) June 18, 2019
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.