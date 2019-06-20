Firefighters contain Molokai brush fire

Firefighters have fully contained a brush fire that scorched 15 acres on Molokai.
Eight units including Air 1 and Air 2 responded to the fire in Kamalo at about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday.
Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro of Maui County’s Department of Fire & Public Safety said the fire was contained just before 7:55 a.m. today.
Fire crews are continuing to battle hot spots at the affected site.
