Firefighters contain Molokai brush fire

Firefighters have fully contained a brush fire that scorched 15 acres on Molokai.

Eight units including Air 1 and Air 2 responded to the fire in Kamalo at about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro of Maui County’s Department of Fire & Public Safety said the fire was contained just before 7:55 a.m. today.

Fire crews are continuing to battle hot spots at the affected site.