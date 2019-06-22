TODAY
GOLF
>> Manoa Cup: men’s 36-hole final, 7 a.m., at Oahu Country Club.
PADDLING
>> Hui Waa: Haleiwa Outrigger Regatta, 8:30 a.m., at Haleiwa Beach Park.
SUNDAY
PADDLING
>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Waiamanalo Regatta, 8:30 a.m., at Waimanalo Beach Park.
BULLETIN BOARD
JUDO
>> Hawaii Tenri Judo: Try judo for free day. Sunday at 2236 Nuuanu Avenue. Info: call Gregory Chow at 734-7566.
GOLF
111th Manoa Cup Open Division
Friday, At Oahu Country Club
Quarterfinals
>> Evan Kawai def. Joshua Sedeno 19 holes.
>> Remington Hirano def. Zachary Sagayaga 5 and 4.
>> Tyler Ota def. Justin Ngan 5 and 4.
>> Peter Jung def. Matthew Ma 3 and 1.
Semifinals
>> Evan Kawai def. Remington Hirano 3 and 1.
>> Tyler Ota def. Peter Jung 20 holes.
36-hole final
Today, 7 a.m.
>> Evan Kawai vs. Tyler Ota.
Women’s Division 18-hole final
Friday
>> Danielle Ujimori def. Karissa Kilby 5 and 4.
SURFING
Hawaii Adaptive Surfing Championships
Thursday, At Kuhio Beach
Kneel–1. Alcino Pirata, Brazil; 2. Mark ’Mono’ Stewart, Australia; 3. Llywelyn Williams, Wales; 4. Masafumi Kobayashi, Japan.
Sit–1. Jeff Munson, USA; 2. Ethan Kairer, USA; 3. Chirs Oberle, USA; 4. Meira Va’a, Hawaii.
Assist–1. Jesse Billauer, USA; 2. Hunter Pochop, USA; 3. Jose Martinez, USA; 4. Buster Kawasaki, Hawaii.
Stand Men’s–1. Pegleg Bennet, England; 2. Colin Cook, Hawaii; 3. Tommy Counihan, USA; 4. Harrison Doi, Hawaii.
Prone–1. Scott Patterson, Canada; 2. Mike Pingatore, USA; 3. Sean Ryan, USA; 4. Massimilliano Mattei, Italy.
Juniors–1. Parker Olenick, USA; 2. Ava Heller, Hawaii; 3. Hunter Pochop, USA; 4. Faith Lennox, Hawaii.
Visually Impaired–1. Matt Formston, Australia; 2. Ling Pai, Canada; 3. Barbie Pacheco, USA.
Stand Women’s–1. Faith Lennox, Hawaii; 2. Darian Haynes, Hawaii; 3. Charlotte Banfield, England.
Mixed–1. Robyn Harvey, Australia; 2. Parker Olenick, USA; 3. Dean McSporran, Australia.
Wounded Warrior A–1. Tommy Counihan, USA; 2. Dana Cummings, USA; 3. Buster Kawasaki, Hawaii; 4. Mark Thorton, USA.
Wounded Warrior B–1. Brian Jahn, USA; 2. Joe Jackson, USA; 3. Tony Lynch, Hawaii; 4. Jimil-Anne Linton, USA.
Nalu Award–Alcino Pirata, Brazil.
