TODAY

GOLF

>> Manoa Cup: men’s 36-hole final, 7 a.m., at Oahu Country Club.

PADDLING

>> Hui Waa: Haleiwa Outrigger Regatta, 8:30 a.m., at Haleiwa Beach Park.

SUNDAY

PADDLING

>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Waiamanalo Regatta, 8:30 a.m., at Waimanalo Beach Park.

BULLETIN BOARD

JUDO

>> Hawaii Tenri Judo: Try judo for free day. Sunday at 2236 Nuuanu Avenue. Info: call Gregory Chow at 734-7566.

GOLF

111th Manoa Cup Open Division

Friday, At Oahu Country Club

Quarterfinals

>> Evan Kawai def. Joshua Sedeno 19 holes.

>> Remington Hirano def. Zachary Sagayaga 5 and 4.

>> Tyler Ota def. Justin Ngan 5 and 4.

>> Peter Jung def. Matthew Ma 3 and 1.

Semifinals

>> Evan Kawai def. Remington Hirano 3 and 1.

>> Tyler Ota def. Peter Jung 20 holes.

36-hole final

Today, 7 a.m.

>> Evan Kawai vs. Tyler Ota.

Women’s Division 18-hole final

Friday

>> Danielle Ujimori def. Karissa Kilby 5 and 4.

SURFING

Hawaii Adaptive Surfing Championships

Thursday, At Kuhio Beach

Kneel–1. Alcino Pirata, Brazil; 2. Mark ’Mono’ Stewart, Australia; 3. Llywelyn Williams, Wales; 4. Masafumi Kobayashi, Japan.

Sit–1. Jeff Munson, USA; 2. Ethan Kairer, USA; 3. Chirs Oberle, USA; 4. Meira Va’a, Hawaii.

Assist–1. Jesse Billauer, USA; 2. Hunter Pochop, USA; 3. Jose Martinez, USA; 4. Buster Kawasaki, Hawaii.

Stand Men’s–1. Pegleg Bennet, England; 2. Colin Cook, Hawaii; 3. Tommy Counihan, USA; 4. Harrison Doi, Hawaii.

Prone–1. Scott Patterson, Canada; 2. Mike Pingatore, USA; 3. Sean Ryan, USA; 4. Massimilliano Mattei, Italy.

Juniors–1. Parker Olenick, USA; 2. Ava Heller, Hawaii; 3. Hunter Pochop, USA; 4. Faith Lennox, Hawaii.

Visually Impaired–1. Matt Formston, Australia; 2. Ling Pai, Canada; 3. Barbie Pacheco, USA.

Stand Women’s–1. Faith Lennox, Hawaii; 2. Darian Haynes, Hawaii; 3. Charlotte Banfield, England.

Mixed–1. Robyn Harvey, Australia; 2. Parker Olenick, USA; 3. Dean McSporran, Australia.

Wounded Warrior A–1. Tommy Counihan, USA; 2. Dana Cummings, USA; 3. Buster Kawasaki, Hawaii; 4. Mark Thorton, USA.

Wounded Warrior B–1. Brian Jahn, USA; 2. Joe Jackson, USA; 3. Tony Lynch, Hawaii; 4. Jimil-Anne Linton, USA.

Nalu Award–Alcino Pirata, Brazil.