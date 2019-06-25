Former University of Hawaii pitcher Steven Wright reinstated by Red Sox after 80-game suspension

Boston Red Sox right-hander Steven Wright was reinstated from the restricted list, the team announced today.

Wright, who spent three years pitching for the University of Hawaii, was suspended for 80 games in March for testing positive for human growth hormone.

It was Wright’s second suspension in as many years after he missed 15 games in 2018 for violating baseball’s domestic violence policy.

Wright issued a statement on the second suspension at the time saying, “Although I do not dispute the validity of the test, I was shocked as I have never intentionally ingested anything for performance-enhancing purposes. I have fully cooperated with (Major League Baseball) and will continue to try and identify the source of the result.”

Wright has made five appearances with Triple-A Pawtucket during the latest suspension and is 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA, allowing six hits and two runs in 9 2/3 innings with three walks and four strikeouts.

In 75 career games in the major leagues, Wright is 24-15 with a 3.77 ERA and 266 strikeouts in 341 1/3 innings.

He was named a second-team All-American after his junior season at Hawaii and was drafted in the second round of the 2006 MLB draft by the Cleveland Indians.

To make room for Wright on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox transferred right-hander Nathan Eovaldi to the 60-day injured list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.