Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Kaneohe

A 53-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Kaneohe this afternoon.
Emergency officials said the incident happened at around 12 p.m. at the intersection of Kahuhipa Street and Alaloa Street.
The pedestrian was found unresponsive with an apparent head injury, officials said.
