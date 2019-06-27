Board awards advertising sales contract for Aloha Stadium

IMG College LLC has been awarded the advertising sales contract for Aloha Stadium, the Aloha Stadium Authority announced today.

The deal, which begins Monday, is for five years with options for up to three renewals in two-year increments.

Under terms of the contract, IMG is to pay the stadium 45% of its take. The agreement with the previous rights-holder, Outfront Media Sports, earlier known as CBS College Sports Properties, paid the stadium 40%.

Stadium officials said they expect to receive approximately $450,000 from the Outfront deal when the books close on the current fiscal year Sunday.

IMG, which represents more than 90 schools and conferences, has held the University of Hawaii’s multimedia rights since 2017.