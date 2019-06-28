 Singer-rapper Lizzo says security guard manhandled 2 staffers in Milwaukee
News

Singer-rapper Lizzo says security guard manhandled 2 staffers in Milwaukee

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 10:05 a.m.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Lizzo arrives at the BET Awards on June 23 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

MILWAUKEE >> Singer-rapper Lizzo says a security guard tackled two members of her staff to the ground and used hurtful language just moments after her performance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest.

Lizzo late Thursday tweeted the guard “slapped and manhandled” her hair stylist and stylist and that she was “out for blood” after he dragged them off the grounds. She called him a “racist bigot” and said he “needs to be in handcuffs.” She says they’ll file a complaint.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Summerfest issued a statement early today promising “a thorough investigation.” Summerfest says it expects any security challenges to be handled professionally and respectfully, and they’ll take “appropriate action” if those standards weren’t met.

Lizzo has been having a breakthrough year, including a BET Awardsnomination for best female hip-hop artist.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Australia welcomes help to find man missing in North Korea
Next Story
New Whitney Houston remix by DJ-producer Kygo released
Looking Back

Scroll Up