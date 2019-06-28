Singer-rapper Lizzo says security guard manhandled 2 staffers in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE >> Singer-rapper Lizzo says a security guard tackled two members of her staff to the ground and used hurtful language just moments after her performance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest.
Lizzo late Thursday tweeted the guard “slapped and manhandled” her hair stylist and stylist and that she was “out for blood” after he dragged them off the grounds. She called him a “racist bigot” and said he “needs to be in handcuffs.” She says they’ll file a complaint.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Summerfest issued a statement early today promising “a thorough investigation.” Summerfest says it expects any security challenges to be handled professionally and respectfully, and they’ll take “appropriate action” if those standards weren’t met.
Lizzo has been having a breakthrough year, including a BET Awardsnomination for best female hip-hop artist.
DID ANYBODY GET FOOTAGE OF THE SECURITY GUARD THAT TACKLED AND ATTACKED MY TEAM @SUMMERFEST ?!
THEY SLAPPED AND MANHANDLED MY HAIR STYLIST AND STYLIST AND IM OUT FOR BLOOD
— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019
