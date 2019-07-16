Farmers Markets Calendar: July 2019

If you run a farmers market and want it listed here, email joshiro@staradvertiser.com or send information to Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-210, Honolulu 96813. Include time and day of market, location with street address and a phone number.

WINDWARD OAHU

>> FarmLovers at Kailua Town: 8:30 a.m.-noon Sundays, Kailua Elementary School, 315 Kuulei Road. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 388-9696 or visit farmloversmarkets.com.

>> Market at Windward Mall by Nalo Farms: 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays and 2:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Center Court, Lower Level. Call 235-1143.

>> Waimanalo Market Co-op: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays (closed Mondays-Tuesdays), 41-1029 Kalani­anaole Highway. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 690-7607.

>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Kailua: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 609 Kailua Road, parking lot by Longs. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.

>> Kaneohe Town Farmers+ Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Benjamin Parker Elementary, 45-259 Waikalua Road. Call 260-0218.

>> Ko‘olauloa Farmers Market: 8:30 a.m-1:30 p.m. second and fourth Saturdays through Sept. 28, Punalu‘u Ahupua‘a Farms, 53-270 Kamehameha Highway, across from Punalu‘u Beach Park. All produce sold is grown on the farm. Call 386-0894.

METRO HONOLULU

>> Fresh Day (Moanalua): 8 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Kaiser Permanente — Moanalua Medical Center, 3288 Moanalua Road. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 432-2260.

>> Queen’s market — Punchbowl: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. first Wednesdays, Queen’s Medical Center, 1301 Punchbowl St. Call 691-4105.

>> FarmLovers at Kakaako: 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 1050 Ala Moana Blvd., on the corner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 388-9696 or visit farmloversmarkets.com.

>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Honolulu (Blaisdell): 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Blaisdell Arena parking lot, 777 Ward Ave. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. EBT cards accepted. Free parking during market hours. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.

>> Fresh Day (Honolulu): 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Kaiser Permanente — Honolulu Medical Office, 1010 Pensacola St. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 432-2260.

>> Makiki market: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Parish of St. Clement, corner of Wilder Avenue and Makiki Street. Call 955-7745.

>> HMSA market: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fridays, HMSA Building, 818 Keeaumoku St., along Keeaumoku and Rycroft streets; run by ‘Nalo Farms. Call 948-6826.

>> Malama Hawai‘i Farmers Market & Craft Fair: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 27 and Aug. 31, Maemae Elementary School, 319 Wyllie St. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Visit malamahawaiimarket.com.

CENTRAL OAHU

>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Mililani: 8-11 a.m. Sundays, Mililani High, 95-1200 Meheula Parkway. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.

>> 100 Kahelu: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, Mililani Tech Park, 100 Kahelu Ave. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 255-211w3 or 625-8915.

>> Fresh Day (Waipio): 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Kaiser Permanente — Waipio Medical Office, 94-1480 Moaniani St. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 432-2260.

>> Wahiawa Community-Based Development Organization: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Wahiawa Hongwanji Mission, 1067 California Ave. Call 621-7097.

>> FarmLovers at Pearlridge Center: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Pearlridge Uptown in the parking lot near Macy’s, along Moanalua Road. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 388-9696 or visit farmloversmarkets.com.

LEEWARD OAHU

>> Market at Ka Makana Ali‘i: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays and 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays, throughout the mall, Kapolei. Visit kamakanaalii.com.

>> Makeke Iki: 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, 86-260 Farring­ton Highway. EBT Double Bucks program for fruit, vegetables, poi, paiai and honey (up to $40), as well as local meats, fish, eggs and low-fat dairy (up to $40) runs through summer. Call 697-3709 or email makeke@wcchc.com.

>> Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu Fresh Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. third Wednesdays at the hospital’s front lobby, 91-2141 Fort Weaver Road. Call 691-3197.

>> Makeke Nanakuli: 3:30-7 p.m. Thursdays starting Aug. 8, Nanakuli Public Library, 89-070 Farrington Highway; sponsored by Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center. EBT Double Bucks program for fruit, vegetables, poi, paiai and honey (up to $20), as well as local meats, fish, eggs and low-fat dairy (up to $20) runs for a limited time. Call 697-3709 or email makeke@wcchc.com.

>> Kunia market: 3-6 p.m. Fridays, 92-1770 Kunia Road (5.5 miles from H1 on Kunia Road northbound and 2 miles from Schofield southbound); run by Hawaii Agriculture Research Center and Pacific Gateway Center. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 621-1350.

>> Makeke Waianae: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Waianae Mall, 86-120 Farrington Highway; sponsored by Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center. EBT Double Bucks program for fruit, vegetables, poi, paiai and honey (up to $40), as well as local meats, fish, eggs and low-fat dairy (up to $40) runs through summer. Call 697-3709 or email makeke@wcchc.com.

EAST HONOLULU

>> Hawaii Farm Bureau KCC: 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays and 7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays, Kapiolani Community College. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.

>> Kaiser PTSA: 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Kaiser High, 511 Lunalilo Home Road; run by Kaiser’s PTSA. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 394-1200.

>> Phene Produce: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays and 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays, Hawaii Kai Towne Center, behind Panda Express. Call 396-0766.

NORTH SHORE

>> FarmLovers at Haleiwa: 2-7 p.m. Thursdays, Pikake Pavilion in Waimea Valley. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 388-9696 or visit farmloversmarkets.com.

>> North Shore Country Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Sunset Beach Elementary School, 59-360 Kamehameha Highway. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 234-9421.

>> Waialua market: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Waialua Sugar Mill. Call 638-9525.

WAIKIKI

>> Waikiki Specialty market: 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturdays, Jefferson Elementary, 324 Kapahulu Ave., corner of Kapahulu and Kuhio avenues; run by Creations of Hawaii. Call 735-4510, ext. 1, or visit bymela.vpweb.com.

PEOPLE’S OPEN MARKET

The City and County of Honolulu posts a schedule of markets held weekly at public parks. Markets are closed on city holidays. 68-9299 or visit goo.gl/PRXY54.