Honolulu Council member visits Mauna Kea to lend support to Thirty Meter Telescope opponents

Over 1,200 people on Mauna Kea today continued protesting the planned construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope atop Hawaii’s tallest mountain, a day after Gov. David Ige told reporters he would not call additional Hawaii National Guard troops at this time.

Honolulu City Council member Heidi Tsuneyoshi will be holding a press conference at 11 a.m. today on Mauna Kea to discuss her support for demonstrators opposing the construction of the $1.4 billion high-powered telescope.

Ige previously said the state was not poised to sweep TMT opponents from their encampment along Mauna Kea Access Road, which had been widely rumored.

Today marked Day 6 of protests.