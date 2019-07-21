Pool your resources to swim at Hearst Castle

Imagine taking a dip in one of Hearst Castle’s ornate pools on a warm summer evening. The historic swimming pools at the famously opulent private residence built by newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst recently opened for pool parties on selected evenings — with a $1,250- per-person ticket price.

The pools have been among the most photographed parts of the 165-room mansion designed by architect Julia Morgan between 1919 and 1947.

The Neptune Pool, famous for its sweeping colonnades and Italian relief sculptures, will be open on Aug. 4 and 24, and Sept. 21.

For the same price, the indoor Roman Pool, which shimmers with deep blue glass tiles and is decorated with statues of Greek and Roman figures, will open to just 20 guests on Oct. 20.

Prices drop to $950 for Foundation at Hearst Castle members. The events benefit the foundation, which raises money to support conservation and restoration at the 127-acre site in California.

For more information, go to foundationathearstcastle.com/events.