Police close portion of Farrington Highway as crews fix main break in Waipahu

Two eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway in Waipahu remain closed today.
Board of Water Supply crews continue to work on a 6-inch water main break near St. Joseph Church at 94-651 Farrington Highway, just before Waipahu Depot Road.
The two right, eastbound lanes will remain closed for the duration of the repair, which is expected to last overnight. Police ask motorists to take alternate routes and avoid the area. The westbound traffic will not be impacted.
The water main break was first reported at around 3:30 a.m. today.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.