Police close portion of Farrington Highway as crews fix main break in Waipahu

Two eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway in Waipahu remain closed today.

Board of Water Supply crews continue to work on a 6-inch water main break near St. Joseph Church at 94-651 Farrington Highway, just before Waipahu Depot Road.

The two right, eastbound lanes will remain closed for the duration of the repair, which is expected to last overnight. Police ask motorists to take alternate routes and avoid the area. The westbound traffic will not be impacted.

The water main break was first reported at around 3:30 a.m. today.