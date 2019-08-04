Family travel five: Get hooked on some great spots for fly-fishing

Take part in a family fly-fishing adventure and you’ll wake up in some of the country’s most pristine places.

Here are five fabulous places to consider:

1. Jackson Hole, Wyo.

For an extraordinary angling experience, consider an overnight trip on the South Fork of the Snake River. On Day One, you’ll hone your skills floating through some of the most coveted water in the western United States. Later, as the sun sets, arrive at the South Fork Hilton, a fully-outfitted camp, tucked in the pines with a steep canyon wall as backdrop. The overnight includes a deluxe dinner, tall tales, roasted marshmallows around a campfire and a good night’s rest in cozy platform tents.

The second day promises stunning scenery, 16 miles of braided waters and the opportunity to expand the adventure wading around gravel bars and up side channels.

Contact: worldcastanglers.com; travelwyoming.com

2. Jackson County, N.C.

With more than 3,000 miles of trout streams and 1,100 miles of hatchery-supported trout waters in the mountains alone, North Carolina is a fly-fishing haven. Home to the nation’s only designated fly-fishing trail, the Western North Carolina Fly-Fishing Trail takes anglers to 15 prime spots in the Great Smoky Mountains to cast a line. Expect a variety of options from wide-open rivers to small, secluded streams. The heart of the trail, the Tuckasegee River, or the “Tuck” as it’s known by locals, is the county’s largest body of water. Designed by two outdoorsmen and fly-fishing guides, the trail is an ideal way for fly-fishers of all skill levels and ages to learn the art of fly-fishing.

Contact: flyfishingtrail.com; discoverjacksonnc.com/outdoors

3. Sun Valley, Idaho

This mountain town is perhaps best-known for its famous ski slopes. But the region’s gold-medal waters make for yet another reason to nudge Sun Valley higher on your family vacation list. You’ll be on the hunt for rainbow, brown, brook and cutthroat trout on Silver Creek, the Big Lost and the Big Wood rivers as well as in pristine mountain lakes.

Tap into the town’s vibrant cultural scene or strap on skates for a whirl around the ice rink at the famed Sun Valley Lodge.

Contact: visitsunvalley.com; silver-creek.com

4. Cumberland Valley, Pa.

The Letort Spring Run, Big Spring Creek and Yellow Breeches Creek — two classic limestone spring streams and one freestone stream — are considered “hallowed waters” and have enticed fly fishers to the area since the 1800s. Enthusiasts can expect to cast for brook, brown and rainbow trout in the local streams. Consider a stay at the Orvis-endorsed Allenberry Resort where fly-fishing packages are offered. The valley is also home to the Pennsylvania Fly-Fishing Museum.

Contact: visitcumberlandvalley.com; allenberry.com

5. Western Montana

Stunning scenery, diversity of waterways, plentiful fish and an enthusiastic community of guides combine to make Montana a top-notch base camp for your fly-fishing adventure. Spend a day on the Madison River with Joe Dilschneider, owner of Ennis, Mont.-based Trout Stalkers and your family members will go home with more than basic casting skills. You’ll learn to “match the hatch,” fish pocket water from a raft and how to maximize a day on the famed Madison River. A day on the Yellowstone River, a long stretch of blue-ribbon trout habitat will also make for great memories.

Formed by the confluence of the Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison rivers at Three Forks, the mighty Missouri River flows 700 miles across Montana, and is considered one of the most productive trout fisheries in the west. The small town of Craig is among the numerous launch points from which families can explore. Expect a picturesque landscape and trophy trout.