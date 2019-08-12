Maui firefighters battling large brush fire in Kihei

Maui firefighters are battling a large brush fire in Kihei that scorched 500 acres overnight, county officials said.

The Kihei fire is one of three brush fires that broke out Sunday, forcing police to close affected roads and highways.

Firefighters responded to the first blaze at about 3:45 p.m. mauka of Lipoa Parkway and the Maui Brewing Co.

County officials said winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour fanned the flames, caused the fire to spread from 80 acres to 500 acres overnight.

The Kihei fire is 40 percent contained as of 7:30 a.m. today. Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino asked residents and visitors to remain vigilant.

Firefighters also extinguished two other brush fires this morning.

Firefighters responded to a second brush fire in Waikapu at about 4:41 p.m. Sunday. The blaze burned 10 acres on the mauka side of the intersection of Honoapiilani Highway and the Kalihi Golf Course.

Within minutes, a third fire broke out off of Waiko Road and the Apana scrapyard at 4:48 p.m. Firefighters fully contained the five-acre blaze by 8 p.m.

No structures were threatened by the fires and no injuries were reported.

Police had shut down a section of Honoapiilani Highway from Kuihelani Highway while crews battled the flames close to the Maalaea-bound lane.

Officers also closed Waiko Road at the intersections of Waiale Road, Manea Street and Kuihelani Highway and Waiko Road at the intersection of Honoapiilani Highway as fire crews battled the fires

All roads are now open.