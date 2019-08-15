Las Vegas visitor with measles may have exposed other people

LAS VEGAS >> Authorities say a Las Vegas visitor who frequented Luxor and Mandalay Bay early this month had the measles and may have exposed other people to it.
The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed the measles case today.
Measles can be highly contagious so health officials are advising people who may have been exposed to review their immunization status.
Symptoms can begin up to 21 days after exposure to the virus.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that there had been no measles cases reported in Clark County residents this year.
