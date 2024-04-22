State closes down resort restaurant at Waikoloa due to rodents

The state Health Department today issued a red placard to the Ocean Club at Halii Kai in Waikoloa, immediately shutting the restaurant down due to an active rodent infestation.

The establishment at 69-1029 Nawahine Place in Waikoloa is operated by Castle Resorts & Hotels Inc.

Health officials said they conducted an inspection in response to a complaint received last Thursday and found an active rodent infestation, among other violations.

During the inspection, an inspector found:

>> Contaminated food products;

>> Utensils and equipment food-contact surfaces not clean to sight and touch;

>> Rodent feces on food preparation surfaces and plates;

>> Perimeter walls and roofs that do not effectively protect the establishment from the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals;

>> Premises not maintained free of insects, rodents, and other pests;

>> Physical facilities not maintained and cleaned.

The Hawaii Department of Health is requiring Ocean Club to:

>> Discard all contaminated food products and gnawed food storage containers;

>> Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food and non-food contact surfaces;

>> Seal any cracks, crevices, and holes to prevent vector entry into the facility;

>> Increase professional pest control treatments to two to three times per week until rodent issue has been abated;

>> Deep cleaning and disinfection of the facility;

>> Removal of unnecessary equipment and supplies to prevent sites that harbor rodents.

The Ocean Club at Halii Kai, a beachfront condo resort, is described as a restaurant serving island-inspired appetizers, meals and cocktails.

DOH scheduled a follow-up inspection on Tuesday to reassess the establishment’s progress.