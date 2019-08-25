Calendar: Community events happening on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:
The Cultural Resources Commission will take up requests by eight surfing schools for permits at Kamehameha Iki Park in Lahaina’s historic district. The panel’s special meeting will convene at 11 a.m. Monday at the Planning Department conference room in Kalana Pakui in Wailuku. Download the agenda at mauicounty.gov.
The Maui Redevelopment Agency will provide a summary of recent workshops on proposed zoning updates for Wailuku Town at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Mayor’s Conference Room at Kalana O Maui. Check wailukulive.com.
Learn more about what the Maui Visitors Bureau is doing to address concerns about visitor industry impacts and the new Kuleana Campaign at Breakfast Before Hours on Wednesday at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku. Registration for the event, co-sponsored by the Maui Chamber of Commerce, is at 8 a.m., with breakfast buffet and presentation at 8:30 a.m. Tickets are $22. Pre- registration is required; register online at mauichamber.com.
