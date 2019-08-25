Calendar: Community events happening on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:

>> The Cultural Resources Commission will take up requests by eight surfing schools for permits at Kame­ha­meha Iki Park in Lahaina’s historic district. The panel’s special meeting will convene at 11 a.m. Monday at the Planning Department conference room in Kalana Pakui in Wailuku. Download the agenda at mauicounty.gov.

>> The Maui Redevelopment Agency will provide a summary of recent workshops on proposed zoning updates for Wailuku Town at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Mayor’s Conference Room at Kalana O Maui. Check wailukulive.com.

>> Learn more about what the Maui Visitors Bureau is doing to address concerns about visitor industry impacts and the new Kuleana Campaign at Breakfast Before Hours on Wednesday at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku. Registration for the event, co-sponsored by the Maui Chamber of Commerce, is at 8 a.m., with breakfast buffet and presentation at 8:30 a.m. Tickets are $22. Pre- registration is required; register online at mauichamber.com.

>> Art & Activism: Multimedia “exhibition about change” opens with an artist talk and walk-through from 2 to 5 p.m. today at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Schaefer Gallery. Admission is free. Exhibit runs through Oct. 31. Visit mauiarts.org.

>> Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival: The weekend event continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today under the Banyan Tree in Lahaina, with Hawaiian music, halau performances, keiki activities and Maui-made art and crafts. Free hula and ukulele workshops at 10 a.m.

>> Maui Planning Commission: Agenda items include short-term rental home permits for Auina Gardens, 2181 Auina Place, Kihei, which is opposed by some neighbors, and Ala Moana Hale, 39 Papaua Place, Lahaina, where at least two permitted STRHs are already operating within 500 feet. Also, an update on West Maui Community Plan. Meeting is 9 a.m. Tuesday in Planning Department conference room at Kalana Pakui in Wailuku. Check mauicounty.gov/191/Maui-Planning-Commission.

>> 97th Maui Fair: Buy presale tickets now through Sept. 20 and save on admission prices. Adult tickets are $7 in advance ($10 at the gate), and tickets for children ages 5-11 are $3 ($5 at the gate). Keiki 4 years old and younger are admitted free. For presale ticket locations, visit mauifair.com. The Maui Fair runs Oct. 3-6 at the War Memorial Complex.