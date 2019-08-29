 Brush fire closes Kapaa Quarry Road in Kaneohe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Brush fire closes Kapaa Quarry Road in Kaneohe

  • Today
  • Updated 2:32 p.m.

Police closed Kapaa Quarry Road today because of a brush fire.

Police said the road was closed between Mokapu Boulevard and Kapaa Quarry Place at about 1:50 p.m.

