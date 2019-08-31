Buffalo Bills cut running back LeSean McCoy in stunning move

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. >> The Buffalo Bills have released veteran running back LeSean McCoy, a move general manager Brandon Beane says was a tough decision but best for the team.

Beane announced the stunning decision on a conference call Saturday hours before NFL teams set their 53-player rosters.

The 31-year-old McCoy is an 11-year veteran, whose 10,606 yards rushing rank 25th on the career list and fourth among active players. He is coming off his least productive season and proved to be the odd-man out after Buffalo restocked the position this offseason.

Buffalo signed 36-year-old Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon in free agency and also used a third-round pick to draft Devin Singletary. McCoy was initially considered safe after general manager Brandon Beane twice said he was still considered the starter.

McCoy was entering the final year of a five-year contract he signed after his acquisition in a trade with Philadelphia, where he led the NFL in yards rushing in 2013.