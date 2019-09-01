TODAY
VOLLEYBALL
>> College women: Hawaii Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic–St. John’s vs. San Diego, 2:45 p.m.; Washington at Hawaii, 5 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center.
MONDAY
SOCCER
>> College women: Rainbow Wahine Soccer Invitational–Sacramento State vs. Nevada, 3:30 p.m., at Lower Campus Field.
ILH VOLLEYBALL
Saturday
Girls varsity, Division II
>> University def. Island Pacific 25-13, 25-13.
Girls junior varsity, Division I
>> Kamehameha Blue def. ‘Iolani Black 22-25, 25-9, 25-20.
Girls junior varsity, Division II
>> Hawaii Baptist def. University 25-15, 25-16.
OIA SOFT TENNIS
At Kalani
Boys varsity
>> McKinley def. Kalani 2-1
Girls varsity
>> McKinley def. Kalani 2-1
PIGEON RACING
Oahu Invitational Flyers
From Kahului, Maui to Oahu
1. George McCumber, 105.401 miles, 47.14 mph
2. Ivan Endo, 104.084 miles, 47.13 mph
3. Gilbert Dano, 105.379 miles, 46.09 mph
4. Dexter Wong, 105.420 miles, 46.08 mph
5. Bill Ching, 114.808 miles; 44.68 mph
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.