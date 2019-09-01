TODAY

VOLLEYBALL

>> College women: Hawaii Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic–St. John’s vs. San Diego, 2:45 p.m.; Washington at Hawaii, 5 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

MONDAY

SOCCER

>> College women: Rainbow Wahine Soccer Invitational–Sacramento State vs. Nevada, 3:30 p.m., at Lower Campus Field.

ILH VOLLEYBALL

Saturday

Girls varsity, Division II

>> University def. Island Pacific 25-13, 25-13.

Girls junior varsity, Division I

>> Kamehameha Blue def. ‘Iolani Black 22-25, 25-9, 25-20.

Girls junior varsity, Division II

>> Hawaii Baptist def. University 25-15, 25-16.

OIA SOFT TENNIS

At Kalani

Boys varsity

>> McKinley def. Kalani 2-1

Girls varsity

>> McKinley def. Kalani 2-1

PIGEON RACING

Oahu Invitational Flyers

From Kahului, Maui to Oahu

1. George McCumber, 105.401 miles, 47.14 mph

2. Ivan Endo, 104.084 miles, 47.13 mph

3. Gilbert Dano, 105.379 miles, 46.09 mph

4. Dexter Wong, 105.420 miles, 46.08 mph

5. Bill Ching, 114.808 miles; 44.68 mph