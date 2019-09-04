DEA arrests man who allegedly sold drugs to rapper Mac Miller before overdose death

LOS ANGELES >> A man has been charged with selling counterfeit opioid pills to Mac Miller two days before the rapper died of an overdose.
The Drug Enforcement Agency says in a statement that 23-year-old Cameron James Pettit of Los Angeles was arrested Wednesday and is expected to appear in court later in the day.
A DEA affidavit alleges that Miller asked Pettit for oxycodone and other drugs, but on Sept. 5 Pettit gave Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with the powerful opioid fentanyl.
An autopsy found that the 26-year-old Miller died in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7 from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.
The rapper, whose work brought him wide respect in the hip-hop community, was in a two-year relationship with Ariana Grande that ended earlier in 2018.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.