Fire closes 2 makai-bound lanes on Ala Moana in Waikiki

Honolulu police closed two makai-bound lanes on Ala Moana Boulevard because of a small building fire at the Ilikai Hotel & Luxury Suites this afternoon.

The fire was reported on the 23rd floor of a building at 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. at about 1:31 p.m. and extinguished within 10 minutes, said Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant.

Police said two lanes were closed at about 2 p.m. between Hobron and Kahanamoku streets because of the fire.