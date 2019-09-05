Fire closes 2 makai-bound lanes on Ala Moana in Waikiki

Honolulu police closed two makai-bound lanes on Ala Moana Boulevard because of a small building fire at the Ilikai Hotel & Luxury Suites this afternoon.
The fire was reported on the 23rd floor of a building at 1777 Ala Moana Blvd. at about 1:31 p.m. and extinguished within 10 minutes, said Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant.
Police said two lanes were closed at about 2 p.m. between Hobron and Kahanamoku streets because of the fire.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.