GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii hosts Oregon State

Pregame
The Warriors are going for their second victory in a row against a Pac-12 team — and their third consecutive 2-0 start — when they play host to Oregon State today at Aloha Stadium.
There will be familiarity on both sidelines. OSU assistant coaches Legi Suiaunoa, Kefense Hynson and Jake Cookus used to coach at UH. Warrior linebackers coach Mark Banker was the Beavers’ defensive coordinator.
