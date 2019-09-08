Maui sports: Golf fundraiser, softball tryouts

Upcountry Rotary supports Women Helping Women

The Rotary Club of Upcountry Maui and title sponsor Pukalani Superette will host Rotary Helping Women, the club’s sixth annual golf tournament fundraiser, Saturday at Pukalani Country Club.

Proceeds from the event will support Women Helping Women, which offers emergency shelter and programs for victims of domestic violence.

The tournament format is an 18-hole, four-person, best-ball scramble. A shotgun start is set for 7 a.m. Check-in and breakfast begin at 6 a.m. The awards lunch will be at noon, with a $1,000 ball-drop contest at 12:30 p.m. at the putting green.

The single entry fee is $100 in advance, $120 on the day of the event. A two-player team is $200 in advance or $240. The fee includes greens and shared cart fees, a swag bag, breakfast sandwiches, a lunch buffet, snacks, a door prize drawing ticket and an awards presentation.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Monetary and prize donations are also welcome.

For more information, email upcountryrotary@gmail.com or call Mary Albitz at 269-2445. To register, visit upcountrymauirotary.org.

Hawaii Pearls Maui softball tryouts set

Softball tryouts for Hawaii Pearls Maui will be held Sept. 21 and 28 at the Lahainaluna softball field.

Tryouts are 9 to 10 a.m. for the 10U division, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for the 12U and 13U divisions, and 2 to 4 p.m. for the 14U and 16U divisions.

Attendance at one of the tryout days is mandatory, but both days are open to all. Players should bring their own equipment and a water bottle; water for refills will be provided.

For more information, email hpmsoftball@gmail.com.